The Netflix avatar can show both sides of the bend (which the movie didn’t)

Netflix reboot “Avatar: The Last Airbender” may show a complete picture of the bending elements that the movie “The Last Airbender” failed to show. The upcoming Avatar relaunch series, which was first announced in 2018, will be the second time that the popular Nickelodeon anime-inspired series will be adapted for live performances. The first, “The Lord of the Elements” of 2010, to put it mildly, does not cause many viewers of “Avatar” delight.

The ability to “bend” the elements of water, earth, fire and air is at the center of “Avatar” and its subsequent series, “The Legend of Korra”, and the one that “The Lord of the Elements” completely failed to reflect in the battle scenes. However, the bending of the elements is only half of the equation, and “Avatar” also shows various applications of the elements. This is the inner side of the bend that a Netflix Avatar can dive into, with numerous concrete examples shown in the animated show.

One of the most well-known additional aspects of magic was the use of water magic for healing. It was a skill that Katara, as a very skillful water magic, took on, and the “Legend of Korra” showed her decades later as a respected healer in old age. Aang’s origin as a monk of the Southern Air Temple also reveals deeper spiritual levels of Air Magic.

Since airbenders are known to be passive and peaceful, meditation is a key aspect of Aang’s training as an aerial nomad and young monk, as well as another area in which Netflix takes “Avatar” and can explore the depths of the elements. In addition, fire was an element that was misunderstood even by many in the Fire Nation when Aang and Zuko learned that the true essence of fire is balance, not rage.

There was no shortage of terrible challenges in “The Last Elemental Mage,” and one of the worst was the fight scenes based on the bends, which were infamously flat and a terrible adaptation of scenes from the series. Although this was a huge failure in itself, he also miscalculated the elements in a different way, without using the more internal and esoteric aspects associated with them. This could have been one of the many terrible side effects of the extremely condensed 103-minute story of The Last Airbender. With 8 episodes to work with, Netflix’s Avatar has no such problem.

Avatar has turned the idea of bending elements into legitimate martial arts, but as anyone who has studied martial arts can attest, there are levels that go much deeper than just fighting. Netflix’s “Avatar” has to bend properly anyway, and it can pretty much make up for the total frustration of the “Lord of the Elements” martial arts sequences bending the elements. What might make the reboot even better for the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” audience is the use of internal aspects of bending.