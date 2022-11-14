The Neighborhood broke off their relationship with drummer Brandon Fried after allegations of harassment

María Zardoya, who serves as a vocalist for pop band The Marías, said the alleged incident “was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced”.

The Neighborhood broke off their relationship with drummer Brandon Fried after allegations of sexual abuse of singer Maria Zardoya.

Zardoya, the lead singer of the indie pop band The Marías, made the accusations today (November 14) in a message posted to her Instagram story. “I was in a bar last night and Brandon Freed groped me under the table,” she said. “It was one of the most frustrating things I’ve ever experienced.”

She continued: “I felt an invasion of my space, personal life and body.” The singer mentioned The Neighborhood, writing that the rock band “needs[s]a new drummer, [because Fried is] a complete scumbag.”

A few hours after the accusation was made, The Neighborhood responded to Zardoi’s claims via social media, starting the statement by saying that they were “grateful to Maria for making a statement.” The band, which also includes guitarists Jeremy Friedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margot and vocalist Jesse Rutherford, stated that they are “absolutely intolerant of any inappropriate behavior towards women.”

The band concluded the statement by confirming Fried’s departure: “As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighborhood.”

Fried, who joined The Neighborhood in 2014, responded to the allegations in his own statement, first apologizing to Zardoya before announcing his intention to seek treatment for alcoholism and substance abuse. The drummer also apologized to “women who have been victims of any behavior that made them feel uncomfortable,” before expressing regret to his bandmates and fans “for letting them down.”

“I’m terribly sorry for Maria,” Frida’s message begins. “My actions were unforgivable and unbearable. They don’t reflect who I am as a person, but they clearly reflect who I become when I am influenced. Obviously, I have to solve my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, for which I am now looking for help.”

The friend continued: “I want to apologize to the women who have been victims of any behavior that made them feel uncomfortable or abused. I also apologize to The Neighborhood and our fans for letting them down.”

The latest material from The Neighborhood appeared last year with the release of a separate single “Fallen Star”. Before that, their fourth studio album “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones” was released in September 2020. Meanwhile, Marias shared his debut album “Cinema” in 2021, spawning the singles “Hush”, “Little”. By Little” and “Un Millón”.