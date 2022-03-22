The National Police Will Not Investigate You For Having, The Email That You Must Delete

Email: You receive an email. He’s from the National Police crime unit. Immediately, even if you have not done anything, the alarms are activated. And when you read the matter even more so. Basically they accuse you of having pornographic content and they will investigate you. But it is not true, everything is a scam, a scam that pretends to be the Police to get your money.

They will not investigate you for having pornographic content

According to the OSI, which has warned of this campaign, the fraudulent emails are sent from a randomly generated email account “from email services widely used by users, such as Gmail, and therefore have no relation to the National Police”. On the other hand, the subjects used to capture the attention of possible victims are: ‘CRIME’ or ‘QUICK SURVEY’, although it is not ruled out that there are other emails with other subjects that have the same purpose.

To view the document in which he is accused of having pornographic content, the user must open a PDF file, whose main characteristics are:

It uses logos, watermarks and a signature that could correspond to an official notification from the Police.

The user is notified of an alleged legal proceeding against him for: child pornography, pedophilia, cyberpornography and exhibitionism.

The supposed resolution of the “legislator” concludes that after the end of the investigation, the user has committed crimes through the Internet, among which are possession of child pornography content.

For all these reasons, the user is asked to send their justifications by email, so that they can be examined and verified within a strict period of 48 hours. If after that period of time, there is no response, he is threatened with sending the supposed report to the Judicial Court so that an arrest warrant can be issued against him.