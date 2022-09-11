The NASCAR world prays after the team’s crushing defeat on Sunday

It’s going to be a tough day for the NASCAR JTG Daugherty Racing team.

On Sunday, the team shared that they had lost a beloved member of their racing family with the death of J. R. Hollar.

Twitter: “We will race with a heavy heart [at] the Kansas Speedway. A respected member of our JTG Daugherty Racing family, J.R. Hollar, passed away this morning. He loved his family JTG Daugherty Racing and we loved him. very bored.

The NASCAR world has come together to share its condolences.

“Sad news from JTG Daugherty Racing,” Bob Pokrass reported. “J. R. Hollar, a carrier driver in the organization for almost a decade, died this morning. He was 57 years old. RIP».

“Prayers with the JTG racing organization,” wrote another.

“I am very sorry for your loss,” said another. “Today I send love and prayers to JR’s family, friends and colleagues.”

“I’m sorry for your loss,” the NASCAR fan said. “My prayers to the team and his family.”

It will definitely be for JR at the Hollywood Casino 400.