The name of the son of Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi became known: meet the eighth child of the actor

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; MEGA

There is no mystery anymore! The name of the son of Nick Cannon and Bre Teezy became known after they had a boy.

Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: Take a look at the star’s children and their mothers

On Tuesday, July 26, Tiesi confirmed that her newborn is named Legend Cannon, sharing her son’s Instagram account. “I will post all the legends on his page,” she wrote, noting @LegendaryLoveCannon.

31-year-old Tiesi announced that the couple welcomed their baby on Monday, July 25, as a result of a home birth. “I did it. Completely natural without drugs. …It was the most humiliating/boundary-expanding, but awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever, and I could not have dreamed of a more amazing and supportive partner. Dad showed us shit.. I couldn’t have done it without you. “I can’t believe he’s here,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The model also revealed that “the video blog about my birth is now live on my YouTube page,” explaining that she recorded her journey during pregnancy in the hope that fans would follow her.

News that the masked singer will have another baby first appeared in January, when he and Tizi revealed the sex of their unborn child with the help of blue confetti during a shower.

The next day, the Drumline star confirmed on an episode of the Nick Cannon show that he and Teezy were waiting, saying, “I’m going to be the best dad I can be.”

Later that month, the model exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “not nervous at all” when telling Cannon she was expecting a baby. “Nick and I have been talking about going down this path for a long time, and when we were finally ready, we tried. There was no “Oh, I got pregnant,” she explained.

The best quotes from Nick Cannon’s father over the years

In June, Cannon responded to speculation that he might have “three children” in 2022 during the release of the Lip Service podcast. “When you say ‘on the way’…what account do you have in mind? Let’s say so… the stork is on its way,” he joked.

In addition to the newborn from Tiesi, the All That graduate is the father of seven more children. In 2021, Cannon welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. In May 2022, the DJ announced that she was pregnant again, but did not disclose who the father was.

A month after the twins were born, the Wild ‘N Out host welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in July 2021. However, the baby tragically died in December of the same year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Photos of Nick Cannon with his 7 children in different years: family album

The Underclassman producer also has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan from ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old son Golden “Wagon” and 19-month-old daughter Mighty Queen from Brittany Bell.

“I’m the father of a whole bunch of bastards,” Cannon joked to his friend Kevin Hart during the episode “From Heart to Heart” in August 2021. When the 42-year-old “Jumanji” star asked the rapper how many children he had, Cannon replied, “I don’t know that. Are you going to put me in my place? It’s like spades, I have an eight and a possible nine. I love kids, damn it!”