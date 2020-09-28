The mystery of the town that lost the internet for 18 months

Aberhosan, a tiny purely British town, situated in the county of Powys, Wales, between the village of Dylife and the historic town of Machynlleth. Life is very quiet, and surely until this week you had never heard of it, but Aberhosan has been, without intending it, as news of the day in many headlines and has gone viral.

Why? Due to the mystery that surrounded an event that happened in the town: the cuts in the Internet service.

Internet cuts at the same time

Every day, at exactly 7 a.m., the town’s broadband service was experiencing problems: cuts, drops and connection failures, with the consequent damage to those who wanted to be online in Aberhosan. Thus, for no less 18 months, a year and a half, time in which the engineers could not find the problem.

Was it the physical connections?

Perhaps the geographic location?

Or some recurring presence that made the people “suffer” at the same time?

After so many months with the outages, the town turned to a group of engineers from Openreach, the company that maintains the telephone cables, conduits, cabinets and exchanges that connect almost every business and home in the UK to the telephone and broadband network. . They began an investigation, although the days passed and they did not discover the problem. And so it was until they used a monitoring device to find the fault.

A TV without DTT

The scanner managed to find the source of the problem, and the mystery was solved. Whose fault was it? From one of Aberhosan’s neighbors … But it was not any kind of sabotage to the advance of the online conquest in the old English territory, but by simple chance: It turns out that this neighbor turned on his second-hand television every day at 7 in the morning , an old TV without DTT technology, without knowing that the electrical interference emitted by the television – a high-level impulse noise SHINE signal – affected the broadband signal of the rest of the town.

The engineers went around town with a device called a spectrum analyzer in order to look for any “electrical noise” that would help them identify the problem: According to engineer Michael Jones told the BBC, “our device detected a burst of electrical interference in the village. It turned out that at 7 am every morning the occupant turned on his old television which, in turn, took the broadband out of service for the entire town “,

“I will not turn it on again”

For his part, the owner of the television, certainly embarrassed by the problems caused inadvertently, has promised not to use it again. And today, Aberhosan has a stable broadband signal, without drops, without drops.



