The musical theme of the second season of “White Lotus” suddenly became the anthem of the festival.

The song “Rebirth (main title theme)” was written by Chilean-Canadian artist Cristobal Tapia de Vire, who also wrote the melody for the first season of the anthology of the HBO black comedy and drama.

Unlike the melody of the first season, “Renaissance” is a more optimistic piece, in which EDM crashes near the end, a structure that the crowd liked at festivals and beyond.

In addition to inspiring thousands of TikTok, as well as many passionate arguments against the “skip intro” button, this theme was reworked and performed at concerts by The Killers and Dominic Fayke.

For weeks, social media users have been sharing footage of the theme music being performed at festivals and clubs, and revelers looked more than pleased to hear it.

The track was recently played at the Meredith Music Festival in Victoria, Australia, and thousands of people sang along to its quirky melody in the afternoon.

That night, a large image of actress Jennifer Coolidge, who played the main role in the series, was also seen at the festival.

They played The White Lotus theme song at the musical festival I was at this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SUF1u3XTgg — Elliot Roberts (@ElliotRoberts5) December 11, 2022

Spoiler alert: Jennifer Coolidge spotted at Meredith for the season finale. #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/jFsbEGRFok — Zan Rowe (@zanrowe) December 10, 2022

Composer Tapia de Vere recently spoke to Buzzfeed about the viral success of the theme.

“This is really unexpected. Unlike producing material for a band or my own album, this is never the purpose of the show. It’s always about serving the show and not thinking about an individual hit, single or something like that. So it’s kind of the cherry on the cake.”

He added: “It looks like it’s already a friendly club. It’s like a party and just a total celebration.”

See more examples of theme music in the wild below.

Achievement unlocked: got the club to throw ass to the White Lotus theme pic.twitter.com/NOwuzBMPlb — childish thembino (@AlexRemnick) December 11, 2022

White Lotus theme was the closing vibe that night 😌 pic.twitter.com/W7xnW1xc2H — Adrian (@DiscoSangre) December 13, 2022

What drugs did they put in the white lotus theme song — tess ❤️‍🔥 (@TessaPaisa) December 12, 2022

“White Lotus” has been renewed for a third season, although its location has not yet been revealed.

The series tells the stories of rich people vacationing in the trendy White Lotus hotel chain, with many twists, turns and scandals. The first season was set in Hawaii.

In September, the show won the 2022 Emmy Award for Best Limited Series or Anthology Series.

