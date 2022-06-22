The musical “Back to the Future” will debut on Broadway in 2023

The award-winning musical adaptation of the 1985 film Back to the Future will officially debut on Broadway sometime in 2023. The musical debuted at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020 and then moved to the West End at the Adelphi Theatre in September 2020. the same year. In the original musical, Ollie Dobson took on the iconic role of Marty McFly, and Roger Bart portrayed the mad scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the classic time travel tale. “Back to the Future” won Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards 2022, which is the British equivalent of the Tony Awards.

Now the musical “Back to the Future” will debut on Broadway sometime in 2023. Although production details such as casting and dates have not been announced, in the teaser of the upcoming Broadway production, Dobson and Bart are driving the legendary DeLorean again. car.

Fans of the musical “Back to the Future with Hope” can now subscribe to information about priority tickets on the official website of the musical. The West End version of the show featured music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glan Ballard, as well as a book adapted from the original script of Back to the Future by Bob Gale, who co-wrote the popular 1985 film with director Robert Zemeckis. Since casting and other production details are currently undisclosed, it will be interesting to see what changes, if any, the award-winning musical adaptation will make before “Back to the Future” debuts on Broadway in 2023.