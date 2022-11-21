The Music World Reacted to England’s 6-2 Victory Over Iran at The Qatar World Cup

Representatives of the music world shared their reaction to England’s victory in the first qualifying match of the World Cup against Iran with a score of 6:2 in Qatar.

Goals from Jude Bellingham,Bukayo Saki, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish ensured Gareth Southgate’s team got off to a winning start at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Ahead of the game, England, Wales and five other countries announced they would no longer wear OneLove armbands at the tournament.

The armband was to be worn by the captains of a number of countries at the tournament in support of LGBT+ rights. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, where the tournament is taking place, which began yesterday (November 20) and will last until December 18. But FIFA’s governing body has said it will consider sporting sanctions, including yellow cards, against any captain who wears the “OneLove” armband. which was considered a violation of the rules.

Despite this, the players knelt in protest against racism and inequality right before the start of the match.

After England’s victory, Louis Tomlinson was one of the first to congratulate Gareth Southgate’s team.

“An incredible performance from England!! I loved it,” he wrote, before adding: “The number 1 album and a massive victory in England in one week! Happy days!”

George Ezra also hailed their decisive victory, adding: “Let’s go

@England#ItsComingHome” along with a video of him wearing grass camouflage, in which he also quoted the famous phrase of David Baddill, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds ‘Three Lions.’.

While many celebrated England’s victory, others called for a boycott of the World Cup.

Sleaford Mods shared their thoughts on Twitter before the game. They wrote: “England against Iran. This is not right. Countries that kill their women for not towing some medieval rope. Houses around my moms, draped with St. George flags. One dude has a flag the size of half his fucking house. He’s got a head like a nodding fucking dog stuck to the dashboard.

Daniel Avery also expressed his anger by writing: “Boycott this damn thing. There will be more football. We are talking about human life.”

The 2022 World Cup is being held in the Qatari capital Doha and its environs amid ongoing criticism over the deaths of migrant workers during the construction of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality.

Comedian Joe Lycett made headlines this week by throwing £10,000 into a tree chopper to protest David Beckham’s participation in the World Cup. Last week, Lycett criticized Beckham’s role as an ambassador for the tournament, which reportedly earned him 10 million pounds.

In a video message, the comedian offered to donate 10,000 pounds of his own money to a charity for homosexuals if Beckham stops sponsorship before the tournament begins. If not, he promised that he would spend the money on the opening day of the tournament, and although it looked like that at first, he later confirmed that all the money was actually donated to charity.

Many other artists spoke about the tournament in the run-up: Rod Stewart said he had turned down almost £1 million to perform at the World Championships, saying “it’s wrong”, and Robbie Williams responded to criticism for being invited to perform at the World Championships. The World Cup in Qatar.

Dua Lipa also recently denied rumors of her participation, calling on Qatar to fulfill the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the tournament, while Maluma, the performer of Qatar’s anthem at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, pulled out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” human rights situations in the host country.