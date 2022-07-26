The music of the prologue Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the song “No Woman, No Cry” was released

The trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” scored almost 200 million views within 24 hours of release, which is not surprising for one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated projects. However, those who just played the preview to listen to his rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” can now enjoy a separate track as part of the soundtrack to the prologue of the film.

The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue was announced during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and now that the full three-track EP has been released, fans can feel what part of the film’s music will be like. The first “Black Panther” used one of the best musical compositions in cinema in recent times, not to mention the Marvel Studios film, as the brilliant award-winning music by Ludwig Joransson and the accompanying album by Kendrick Lamar gave the film the same iconic sound as the images collected by Ryan. Kugler.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue has appeared on almost every available music streaming service. As fans can hear, the soundtrack departs from the hip-hop themes that dominated the first film in favor of more Afro-Latino beats. Nigerian singer Thames’ cover of Bob Marley’s classics was joined by the band Amaarae from Ghana featuring Kali Uchis for the upbeat track “A Body, A Coffin”.

Naturally, the slow emotional cover version of “No Woman, No Cry” stands out the most here. The song perfectly matches the tone of the sequel “Black Panther”, which is destined to become famous after the passing of Chadwick Bozeman. This is a trio of lesser-known performers. It may also benefit from additional publicity, especially if the precedent set by Batman using Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” is some indication of what having a song in a major superhero blockbuster can do for responsible artists.

The return of Joransson as the musical mastermind of “Black Panther 2” is a significant bonus for the film, as he is the composer of not only fantastic tracks, such as the epic Killmonger theme (featured in “What If …?”), but also the Disney Plus soundtrack “Mandalorian”. . There’s a lot to make out in the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including a cryptic tribute to the late Bozeman, but early reactions to the trailer have been mostly positive.

To this day, “Black Panther” remains one of Marvel Studios’ most successful films, second only to the fully assembled films “The Avengers” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This means that interest in everything related to the franchise, including music and a possible “Black Panther” video game, is sure to attract attention.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.