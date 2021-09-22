The music industry has reached an agreement with Twitch: Here are the new rules!

Twitch has been dealing with licensed music for a long time. The new agreement regulating the use of music by broadcasters has been published.

Twitch, the e-sports and video game-focused live streaming platform, entered a serious process last year due to publishers playing licensed music. Because the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) is trying to reduce broadcasters playing licensed music. That’s why music industry pressure on the platform last year resulted in copyright notices and mass deletion of videos.

Now, there is a new development on this subject. Here are the clauses of the new agreement, which is of great interest to the publishers.

What’s in the music deal between Twitch and NMPA?

Twitch has finally made a deal with the NMPA, but it’s not exactly a game changer for streamers. The platform sent an email to publishers earlier today, The Washington Post reports. He explained the terms of the deal, what it means for them, and how they would handle their music use in the future.



(Photo: Bloomberg Finance)

What’s in the music deal between the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and Twitch? As part of the deal, participating music rights holders will be able to report certain uses of their music. For creators who are more flexible and use music unintentionally or incidentally, a more moderate method will be preferred. In other words, the warning system will start to settle instead of punishment.

For example, when a rights holder reports that unauthorized music is being used on a creator’s channel, the following will happen: