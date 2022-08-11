The Murders are Just for Notes Steve Martin told Tina Fey about the comedy that stuck in her career

“Only Murders in the Building” seems to be only gaining popularity as the second season continues. Hulu seems incredibly happy with this, and that’s probably why the third season of “Only Murder” is on the way. One of the factors that may have made the show so popular with fans is its revolving door of guest stars, including Tina Fey. The beloved comedic actress recently talked about working with longtime friend and OMITB star Steve Martin and said that he gave her a note about the comedy that stayed with her for many years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey spoke frankly about her favorite actor and comedian. She recalled her days on Saturday night live and talked about the time Steve Martin visited Studio 8H after an interview the night before. And it was during the meeting that Martin made a comment that Fey found “frightening”:

Steve was a guest on Saturday Night Live once, and I saw him perform with Letterman the night before, I said: “You were so funny last night on Letterman.” kill every time.” It scared me, but it’s true. Comedians can’t go on talk shows and chat like actors. We have to deliver. Steve always delivers.

This very short and direct advice seems to have changed Tina Fey’s outlook on her career. The words of a veteran comedian are really enough for anyone, given that comedians really have to “be in touch” most of the time. Most would probably agree that both he and Fey usually don’t miss the show.

Steve Martin has appeared on Saturday Night Live many times over the years, so he probably gave a lot of advice to more than a few stars. I believe he is warmly present whenever he is at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, joking with some of his wisdom. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing him on SNL again soon.

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey returned to Weekend Update last season for a special segment, and she really pulled it off. Her work was enough to evoke nostalgia for her time on the series. It goes without saying that the actress has more than made a name for herself, since at the moment Fey has many famous TV shows and movies.

Although Tina Fey and Steve Martin are friends, their characters are currently enemies in “Only Murders in the Building”. Martin plays actor Charles-Hayden Savage, who teams up with neighbors Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to solve several murders in their house (as the name suggests) and launch a podcast about his experience. Faye, meanwhile, repeats herself as Cinda Canning, the real-life host of a crime podcast who tries to destroy the trio.

As the show goes on, the two stars are sure to showcase their best performance and make the audience laugh in the process. At the same time, I’m sure some of their younger colleagues are definitely absorbing knowledge from them.

New episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are released on Tuesdays, and you can watch them on a Hulu subscription! You can also check out Tina Fey’s work on SNL by streaming past seasons with a Peacock Premium subscription.