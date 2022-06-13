The Muppets Secretly Predicted that Disney would Buy Star Wars (in 1980)

In the 17th episode of the 4th season of the Muppet show “Star Wars/Mark Hamill”, Jim Henson not only convinced C-3PO to tap dance, but also managed to predict the future of the Star Wars franchise. The Muppets managed to anticipate the takeover of Disney by Lucasfilm and all of its Star Wars property thirty-two years before the deal was signed. Although this episode of the Muppet show dedicated to “Star Wars” was supposed to be a farce, it has become eerily accurate about the future.

By 1980, both The Muppet Show and Star Wars had reached their peak. The 4th season of The Muppet Show featured the highest-rated artists, including Superman actor Christopher Reeve and folk singing superstar John Denver. Meanwhile, the creators of the first “Star Wars” movie were preparing for the release of the long-awaited sequel: “The Empire Strikes Back.” The two pop culture dynamos crossed paths in an episode of The Muppet Show, in which Mark Hamill starred as an invited guest both as himself and as the character Luke Skywalker. Hamill was joined by C-3PO, R2-D2 and Wookiee Chewbacca. Hamill would later work with Frank Oz on the set of The Empire Strikes Back, where the Muppet cast played Jedi Master Yoda.

The last sketch in an episode of The Muppet Show starring Mark Hamill inadvertently indicated that Disney eventually bought Star Wars and the dolls themselves. At the end of the episode, Luke and the cast of Pigs in Space crash on a desert planet only to be trapped by Dert Nader (Gonzo in a Darth Vader mask). Kermit insists that the only way to escape his wrath is to sing and dance. After a few moments of shenanigans, Mark Hamill and his “Star Wars” co-stars get together with the Muppets in front of the castle to sing “When You Want to Go to the Star” when fireworks explode in the distance, clearly mocking the Walt Disney Corporation. logo. This moment is especially funny because, although neither “Muppets” nor “Star Wars” were associated with Disney in 1980, in a few decades they will both work for the corporation. In 2004, Disney bought Muppets from Jim Henson’s company for seventy-five million dollars, and now all multimedia Muppets are presented on Disney+. Then, in 2012, the Walt Disney Corporation will expand its corporate area by buying Lucasfilm and all its Star Wars-related property for $4.01 billion.

Although the writers of the Muppet Show could not predict the future, they understood that Disney was a large corporation built on a sentimental spectacle, and could not help but take the opportunity to ridicule the characters of Star Wars. They may not have been predicting the future intentionally, but the joke behind the “Star Wars,” “Muppet Show,” and “Disney” crossover has gotten funnier over time. An episode of the Muppet Show featuring the actors of Star Wars in front of a Disney-style castle turned into a funny coincidence that, in retrospect, borders on prescience (like The Simpsons).

Still, it’s funny to see Kermit and Luke Skywalker sing along to Disney’s most iconic anthem decades before they knew how Disney would affect their future. Several films, such as “Muppets” and “Muppets: The Most Wanted”, as well as the new trilogy of “Star Wars” brought Walt Disney Corporation billions of dollars in profits. There is no indication that Disney will ever release Star Wars or the Muppets from under its corporate umbrella anytime soon. While the actors of “Star Wars” and “Muppet Show” may have mocked Disney back in 1980, Disney has the last laugh.