The Multiverse image shows all the leaked characters

In recent years, various games have tried to reset Super Smash Bros. from the throne, but without much success. However, the newly released MultiVersus may be the best alternative to Smash Bros., as millions of people are trying out the free open beta and are generating a lot of positive feedback about the game. One of the reasons why there is so much hype around MultiVersus is due to the bizarre but diverse cast of the game, which features all sorts of characters taken from a wide variety of franchises.

The MultiVersus list is ridiculous on paper, but it all works well in the context of the game. In Multiverse, players can battle Arya Stark from Game of Thrones with their favorite cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, and they can get DC Comics superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman to fight characters like Shaggy and Velma. The list of MultiVersus at launch is already very diverse and exciting, but even more characters will appear in future updates.

Player First Games, the developer of MultiVersus, has mostly kept quiet about future additions to the list, except for the fact that Rick and Morty are on their way. But while official announcements are hard to come by, there have been a lot of data leaks from earlier tests and the current beta that have potentially raised the curtain for some other characters who may end up on Multiverse at some point in the future. .

List of Leaked MultiVersus Characters

Every confirmed/leaked/mined character currently from MultiVersusTheGame

Animaniacs Beetlejuice Ben 10 Black Adam Brute (OC) Craig Daenerys Targaryen Daffy Duck Eleven Emmet Fred Flintstone Gandalf Gizmo & Stripe Godzilla Johnny Bravo Marvin the Martian Ninja (OC) Poison Ivy Powerpuff Girls Raven Samurai Jack Scorpion Scooby-Doo Static Shock Ted Lasso The Hound Joker Evil Witch of the West

It should be noted that not all of these characters can be included in the list. In fact, some of the characters listed here only appeared in earlier datamines, and their files have apparently been deleted since then. However, it’s easy to see how many of these characters can easily make it onto the list. For example, it would make sense to add more Scooby-Doo characters, especially Scooby himself, and WB-owned cartoon characters like Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian seem like an easy task. There are also a few “non-standard” options, such as Ted Lasso, but MultiVersus has already proven that almost anyone can fit into his list.

One would think that the new characters added to Multiverse would be used as a kind of marketing tool to promote things. For example, since “House of the Dragon” is set to debut on HBO Max, it would make sense to add another “Game of Thrones” character to Multiverse to help promote it. And if a character like Eleven from “Very Strange Cases” appears on MultiVersus, as leaks suggest, one would think that she would not be added until the 5th season of “Very Strange Cases” is released, in order to better capitalize on the popularity of the series.

Ultimately, none of these characters are officially confirmed for Multiverse, so fans should keep their expectations in check. There are many characters who will be a great addition to the MultiVersus list, but this does not mean that they will all be included in the list.

MultiVersus is in open beta testing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.