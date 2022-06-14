The Multiverse has created the Best MCU spoiler barrier

Attention! It contains spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”

The MCU has never been bigger in terms of the number of characters and releases, but the saga has found its best barrier against spoilers: the concept of a multiverse. While the idea of a live version of the Avengers was initially more exciting for those who already knew Marvel comics, the MCU quickly turned into a blockbuster franchise that attracts the attention of a wide variety of demographics. The interconnectedness and usually solid timeline of the MCU make it so that viewers always want to keep up to date with the latest releases of the saga, but it also causes a lot of rumors, speculation and spoiler searches.

Superhero movies, especially those from a franchise as big as the MCU, naturally draw viewers’ attention to spoilers—mainly because Marvel and DC comics have decades of storylines and characters that viewers want to see on screen. This has been the case since the first Iron Man movie and other previous superhero films, but the advent of social media and the giant influence of the MCU on pop culture have made the search and discussion of spoilers something more.

It is curious that, unlike the discussions around such series as “Game of Thrones” and “The Walking Dead”, in which viewers tried to avoid spoilers, recent blockbusters have aroused the interest of viewers to find out which characters may appear next or which events from the comics will happen. adapted. The number of superheroes — active Avengers or not — has been established over the first decade of the MCU, several theatrical films and Disney+ Marvel series released each year, as well as the appearance of new main characters such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. the potential to make Phase 4 the most spoiler era of the franchise. However, the concept of the multiverse, which began to take center stage in the MCU after shows like “Loki” and “What If…?”, opened up so many possibilities for the franchise in terms of crossovers and cameos that to distinguish a real spoiler from the fact that pure wishful thinking or speculation has become more complicated.

For example, a few months before the release of the movie “Spider-Man: There is no way home”, there were dozens of rumors not only about the return of Garfield and Maguire in the role of Spider-Man, but also about many possible compositions of the film “The Sinister Six”. While much of what was messed up about No Way Home was true, much was just speculation, like the appearance of a Rhinoceros or Mysterio. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” experienced a similar phenomenon, in which many Marvel cameos were expected, but no one was sure which characters would actually appear. There were rumors that Tom Cruise, playing a version of Iron Man, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would appear in Doctor Strange 2 at some point, but none of them was a real spoiler.

Avoiding discussions about the film focused on spoilers has become an almost impossible task for major studios, but the MCU can do it by opening its universe to the most unexpected characters and events. After Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned in “The Road Home is Gone,” John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic in “Doctor Strange 2,” and Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X, despite Logan showing that almost anything is now possible in the MCU. Thus, even those who like to watch for spoilers will not be able to foresee all the surprises that the MCU has prepared for Phase 4 and beyond.