The multiplayer game Halo Infinite still suffers from serious problems with desynchronization

Members of the Halo Infinite community continue to suffer from serious problems with out-of-sync, as evidenced by numerous topics and videos posted on the Halo Infinite subreddit and elsewhere. Despite the fact that 343 Industries was aware of the rampant desynchronization of Halo Infinite, many players upset by this problem did not feel relieved.

Halo Infinite, the latest installment of the beloved and long-running Halo franchise, initially attracted a large number of players thanks to its free multiplayer model. Unfortunately, the multiplayer game has become a source of great frustration for fans due to a number of glaring problems. Low performance, rampant cheating, problems with player recruitment and microtransactions are just some of the problems that players refer to, but perhaps the number one claim concerns the stability of the multiplayer game.

One of the main problems that players face is rampant desynchronization errors in Halo Infinite multiplayer matches. In fact, desynchronization is an information gap between what the server thinks the player is doing and what the player is actually doing. This leads to incredibly annoying situations, such as not dealing damage to enemies despite repeatedly hitting them, or instant death near ledges because the game thinks the player keeps walking on them. To make matters worse, there is no indication that desynchronization is taking place until the infuriating consequences become apparent when players suddenly die under confusing circumstances.

I hope this subreddit will be overflowing with these videos until 343 takes action on this… from halo

In the last 24 hours alone, several videos from different players have been posted on Reddit, showing examples of how the gameplay of Halo Infinite is being destroyed due to problems with desynchronization. Unfortunately, 343 Industries is not currently working on the problems of the Halo Infinite desynchronization. An employee of 343 Industries responded to one of these Reddit posts, stating that developers who are usually responsible for solving problems with out-of-sync are currently engaged in other tasks. However, it’s hard to imagine what tasks could be more important than the problem breaking the game, which is the focus of the community, as many players abandon the game because of this problem.

Although the joint campaign will finally appear in Halo Infinite, the lack of work on the problems of desynchronization is a concern. It’s likely that these issues will spread to the online co-op, which could end up spoiling the experience that players have been looking forward to for more than eight months.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.