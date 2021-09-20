The much-loved feature of Android 11 is coming to old phones

The automatic removal of application permissions is becoming common on phones with Android operating systems.

Since the Android operating system is open source, it allows installing applications from the official store or external sources. Every application installed on the phone requests dozens of necessary and unnecessary permissions from the user; It tries to have authority in all areas, from accessing the camera to learning Wi-Fi information. Especially external software installed with the APK method poses a serious security risk at this point. Because while the apps in the Play Store are controlled by Google, this is not the case with APKs.

Sometimes we can give all kinds of permissions to an application that we have accidentally installed on our phone and forget it. This situation, which may pose a danger to the user in long-term use, if not in the short term, has been solved with the Android 11 operating system. The company, which developed the “automatic removal of application permissions” feature, thus enabled us to protect ourselves from applications that we do not use.

App permissions will be automatically removed on Android 6 and above phones

Google has announced that it will expand its ‘automatic removal of app permissions’ feature to more smartphones. Announced that from December 2021, the functionality in question will be added to the Settings menu of all devices with Android 6 and above operating system. From the specified date, all users will be able to automatically revoke all permissions of applications that they have not used for several months.

According to Google’s statement, the feature of ‘automatically removing permissions from unused apps’ will be enabled by default on smartphones with Android 11. However, device users with Android 6 and above operating systems will have to activate it manually.

How to enable automatic permission removal?

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap Apps & notifications.

Tap the app you want to change. If you can’t find the app, tap Show all apps or

App info first.

Tap Permissions.

Enable remove permissions if app is not used

What permissions do Android apps ask for?

All apps installed from Play Store and external sources require a lot of permissions, from camera to contacts and location information. It is possible to approve or reject permission requests at the first launch of each application. You can also change permissions for an individual app or by permission type in your phone’s settings.

Here are the types of permissions requested by apps: