The movie that almost reunited Tom Cruise & Val Kilmer (before “Best Shooter 2”)

Their reunion on screen turned out to be the most emotional event in the movie “Best Shooter: Maverick”, but in another movie Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer almost reunited first. After its release in 1986, Top Gun became a cultural event thanks to the visuals, soundtrack and quoted dialogues. It also helped that the film had a great cast, and the film pushed Cruz over the line to a movie star. The film was directed by the late great Tony Scott, whose trademark talent for visual storytelling came out in full force. Oddly enough, the two candidates who first applied for the director’s chair were horror icons David Cronenberg and John Carpenter.

“The Best Shooter” became a classic, but despite its success, it did not receive a sequel. In the following decades, conversations about the “Best Shooter 2”, which is currently facing a lawsuit, have arisen from time to time, but have not developed. Scott’s death in 2012 seemed to rule out a sequel, but in 2017, Cruz confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick had finally happened. While fans of the original were excited, there were also concerns about how it might live up to expectations, especially for a film so deeply rooted in the ’80s. These fears were dispelled by the final product, which somehow managed to stay true to Top Gun by expanding its themes and adding its own wonderful new characters.

Related: A Top Gun: A Maverick Streaming Release Would Be Terrible Right Now

Not only did Top Gun: Maverick receive almost universal praise, it also became Cruise’s first film to gross $1 billion worldwide. In one of the most emotional episodes of Maverick, the main character of Cruz meets Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer. The two were sworn rivals who became friends in the original, which brought fame to Cruz and Kilmer. A battle with throat cancer in the late 2010s led to Kilmer’s voice becoming hoarse, and Top Gun: Maverick revealed that “Iceman” also struggled with the same disease. The actor appears in only one scene in the sequel, but it carries a lot of thematic weight and emotion. Maverick also marked the first time Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer appeared on screen together since Top Gun, although they almost reunited for 2004’s Collateral.

In this Michael Mann thriller, Cruz plays a hitman named Vincent, who kidnaps taxi driver Jamie Foxx Max and forces him to drive around Los Angeles, committing various murders. The film itself went through several potential auditions, with Russell Crowe and Adam Sandler once claiming the role of Vincent and Max, respectively. Val Kilmer, who was supposed to be nominated for “Tombstone,” was also supposed to play an undercover detective Fanning, who gets on Vincent’s trail and goes to rescue Max.

This is a key supporting role, although Kilmer’s commitment to Oliver Stone’s Alexander forced him to leave The Pledge shortly before filming; he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo. While it would be fun to see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reunite, “Accomplice” would lack the emotion of their Maverick scene. Aside from the elevator scene in The Pledge where Fanning doesn’t understand who Vincent is, the only other moment of their life together was when Vincent kills a detective trying to take Max to safety. Viewers have been waiting for a long time for the reunion of Cruz and Kilmer, but “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was definitely worth it.