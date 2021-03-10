The movie starring Johnny Depp gets trailer

City of Lies, film about the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur won a new trailer. In addition, it was revealed that the title starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker will hit theaters on March 19, four years after filming. The plot is based on investigations of the mysterious deaths of rappers that occurred in 1997, cases that until today have not been resolved.

In the story, twenty years after these events, Depp will play Russell Poole, a Los Angeles police detective who still seeks to solve the crimes, while Whitaker will be a journalist responsible for bringing more clues that can help with the resolution. The preview features real documentary-style records and highlights the fictional risks involved in the process of doing justice to the icons:

Recorded in 2017, the attraction never made it to the big screen for the general public on the scheduled date of 2018, due to financial problems of the original producer Open Road Films. This issue was resolved after the distribution rights were passed to Saban Films. In addition, an alleged act of violence by Depp against a member of the film’s team was revealed, a controversy that contributed to the non-release of the film at the time.

City of Lies was directed by Brad Furman, with a screenplay by Randall Sullivan and Christian Contreras. It is worth remembering that the lives of rappers have already won other productions, such as Notorious, All Eyez on Me: The Story of Tupac, among others.