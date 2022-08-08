The movie “Friday the 13th: Reboot” Gets an Encouraging Update Amid Legal Battles

Hollywood producer Roy Lee excitedly teases that news about the Friday the 13th franchise may be coming soon. While some moviegoers may have forgotten about Jason Voorhees’ dominance on the movie screen, horror fans are painfully aware that the iconic slasher has been missing from cinemas for 13 years. However, after the reboot of “Friday the 13th” in 2009, not a single new project was created due to a lawsuit filed by screenwriter Victor Miller, who wrote the 1980 classic. Miller took advantage of a provision of U.S. Copyright Law to regain the rights to his work after 35 years from original director Sean S. Cunningham, and he successfully won the case and subsequent appeals.

Although Miller has the rights to the screenplay of the 1980 film, Cunningham retains the rights to the adult character Jason Voorhees; they must work effectively together to create any material based on these artistic elements. Due to their lengthy litigation, viewers assumed that both sides would not be able to resolve their differences and create new content “Friday the 13th”. Hope appeared in 2018, when LeBron James showed interest in a reboot, but the project was never launched due to the ongoing lawsuit.

Now LeBron’s Friday the 13th reboot partner, Vertigo Entertainment founder Roy Lee, is sharing an exclusive update with the Bloody Disgusting The Boo Crew podcast that should excite fans. Without disclosing anything significant, Lee hints that news about the cult slasher franchise may appear by the end of the year. Check out the full quote below:

That’s what I’d like to talk about. Perhaps you will hear something by the end of the year… on this front.

Although it’s not that much, whether optimism about the publication of updates on “Friday the 13th” is good news for longtime viewers who want to see Jason come back to life. While a new movie or TV series is a viable option after Miller’s legal victory, unless he and Cunningham agree on how to use the material, any potential project is dead on arrival. Lee, an experienced producer in the field of information technology and the upcoming thriller The barbarian has most likely already facilitated such an agreement and is waiting for legal permission to share an official announcement.

If the assumption is correct, it means that Lee and James will be producing the Friday the 13th project very soon, whether it’s a reboot discussed in 2018, or something completely different. Horror fans are historically fickle about the reboot, and the involvement of a celebrity like James and his Springhill Entertainment is another source of criticism. Fans may be enthusiastic about the idea of a reboot if the news is unlikely to lead to anything tangible, and after 13 long years without Jason Voorhees, they may not have much room to mourn a new project of any kind. At the moment, it seems that the public will not know anything until the end of 2022.