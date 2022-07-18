The movie “Bob’s Burgers” surpassed the finale of the 33rd season of “The Simpsons”

Although both Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons season 33 finale used the relevant plots as an opportunity to comment on class issues in America, the latter was much less successful in this endeavor for one important reason. To the show’s credit, The Simpsons refuses to rest on their laurels, despite the fact that they have been on the air for almost three and a half decades. The family history retcons of season 33 of The Simpsons proved that the anarchic animated comedy is still trying something new and expanding on earlier stories from the series, even though the critical reputation of the series has dropped a lot since its Golden Age in the 90s.

However, not all of the ambitious experiments undertaken in season 33 of The Simpsons have been successful. The decision of the annual Treehouse of Horror Halloween special to split the story into five segments instead of the traditional three made the episode more confusing and chaotic, but no more fun, while retcons of some of the Simpsons’ favorite early releases annoyed the vocal part of the show’s fan base, judging by online. reactions. In contrast, the movie “Bob’s Burgers” managed to transfer the cult hit, which was strongly influenced by The Simpsons, to the big screen and at the same time retain the show’s cunning satirical insight, unlike the finale of the 33rd season of The Simpsons.

Both the finale of the 33rd season of The Simpsons and the plot of the movie Bob’s Burgers tried to tell satirical stories about the class system in America in 2022, but the latter did it much more effectively. Because the plot of Bob’s Burgers revolved around working-class Belchers in desperate need of funds to pay off a loan and rent, the stakes of this story were immediately accessible and easily understood. However, when Bart finds out that the American middle class is disappearing due to age stagnation since the days of Reaganomics, this did not affect the character in any way. The Simpsons are not aging, which means that Bart is not in danger of a very real problem, all too familiar to the less well-off offspring of the shrinking middle class.

Why the Class Struggle Story from the movie “Bob’s Burgers” Works

Unlike The Simpsons movie, Bob’s Burgers chose not to increase the action of the series for its big-screen debut. Since the action is mostly confined to the same neighborhoods as in regular Bob’s Burgers episodes, and with almost no new characters added to the cast, The Bob’s Burgers Movie tried its best to feel like a sequel to Bob’s Burgers, rather than telling a bigger, more cinematic story. . To this end, as in many episodes of Bob’s Burgers, the plot of the movie “Bob’s Burgers” revolved around the characters trying to make ends meet. From the first scene, the movie “Bob’s Burgers” is clearly concerned about the working status of its characters. This is not an innovation, since Bob’s Burgers often draws attention to the fact that its characters are struggling with money problems.

However, with no new characters or setting to raise the stakes, the plot of Bob’s Burgers centers around Bob and Linda earning enough money to cover both rent and their bank loan, meaning that the story’s stakes are based on commentary on the USA. class politics. The movie “Bob’s Burgers” begins with the couple begging (unsuccessfully) for more time to pay off the loan, and ends with them receiving a one-month rent discount in exchange for saving their landlord’s life. This confirms the idea that, despite all its cartoon excesses, the action of the movie “Bob’s Burgers” takes place in something similar to the real world of America in 2022, and the characters face real working-class problems. Their attempts to take a break and the indifferent attitude of their landlord and financial institution are not too depressing to work in context, but they root the tone and scope of the movie “Bob’s Burgers” into something reminiscent of reality, where “The Simpsons” and “South Park: More”, “Longer” and “Uncut” were told much more extensive and outlandish stories.

The problem with the Simpsons Season 33 Finale

There’s something to like about The Simpsons season 33 finale. Hugh Jackman’s brisk janitor is charming as ever, and his sing-song exposition of how the US middle class has been decimated over the last generation is poignant, witty and quite devastating. However, one cannot ignore the fact that this is a lecture on economics in search of history. Bart even asks: “Wait, was this [the whole sequence] real?” at the end of the song, answering one of the Simpsons’ main riddles and reaffirming that the season 33 finale is more interested in explaining class history to viewers than in depicting the reality of class struggle. For the Simpsons children, the gradual disappearance of the middle class remains a conceptual problem, not a concrete material problem, and there is a reason for this.