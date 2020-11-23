The Move That Makes You Think GTA 6 Is Really Coming

The promotional video shared by Rockstar Games for the latest update of GTA 5 Online confused the players. Because a coordinate on this map makes players think of GTA 6. However, it is not known whether this is a surprise egg or if it was done randomly.

Rockstar Games, which has been working on a new GTA 5 Online update for a while, has again taken a confusing step. Watching the promotional video released by the company recently, the eagle-eyed players caught an interesting detail hidden in the promotional video. From time to time, we do not feel tired of these allegations, but here is; A detail in the promotional video reveals the arrival of GTA 6 loudly.

There is a coordinate in the promotional video, which you can watch by accessing our news here. The company says nothing about this coordinate that it adds to the bottom of the screen. Anyway, the coordinate you will see while watching the mentioned promotional video is not likely to be cared about as it is compatible with the overall video. However, if you search for that coordinate on Google Maps or a different map service, you will encounter a very interesting result.

Here is the coordinate Rockstar Games shared in the promotional video

When you search for the coordinate in the promotional video, you will reach a point in the US state of Virginia. Although everything is normal up to here, what you will see in that area is quite remarkable. Because Google Maps takes you directly onto a “VI” shaped road. This weirdness has confused the players waiting for GTA 6.

38.527N 79.6129W coordinate takes you here on Google Maps

Players believe the shared promotional video contains a surprise egg for GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games did not make a statement about it, as you can imagine. In addition, the fact that the company excites the players with such moves and then leaves them halfway makes GTA fans increasingly angry. Time will tell what will come out of this coordinate.



