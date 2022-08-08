The most unexpectedly scary moments of Stray

Many people can play Stray while waiting for a game about a cute cat going on an adventure, and although this description is not accurate, there are some unexpectedly frightening moments in the game. These moments make the gameplay and story interesting, but they can catch some players off guard, especially if you expect a Tramp to tell about a cute kitten trying to get home and making friends with robots along the way.

Stray is a third–person adventure puzzle game in which a cat explores an underground city together with a companion drone named B-12. Together they try to escape from the city and help other robots escape. Since the main character is a cat trying to get to the surface with his companion drone, you can do a lot of cute feline things in Stray, but they are combined with a story in which there are a few moments of darkness and danger that are usually associated with horror. game.

Stray takes place in a dystopian underground cyberpunk city where there are no people, but the problems caused by people are still in force. So, it turns out that there are still a lot of bad things going on in the game world, and since the main character is a cat, there’s not much that can be done to fix it. Instead, the Tramp’s main cat must find creative ways to cope with her harrowing experiences.

Stray Moment of Doom Tube — one of the first fears

The first unexpectedly frightening moment in Stray occurs at the beginning of the game. At the beginning of Stray, players first encounter a magnificent green world and four cat friends. This is a typical introductory chapter with tutorials showing players techniques such as scratching to mark territory on various Tramp objects. But then, suddenly, things take a darker turn. At some point, the cats jump over the abyss and land on the pipe, but when it’s the main character’s turn to jump, the pipe breaks. It’s terrifying to see a cat fall, clinging to the edge while her friends look down on her before she falls into the darkness below. Seeing and hearing the poor cat fall and then hit the ground far below sets the tone for Stray, showing that it can be more heartbreaking and scary than players might have expected when they originally bought the game.

Zurks and Scary Eyes In The Sewers bring a touch of horror to Stray

Although Stray does have a cute cat, there are enemies in the game called Zooks that players must avoid at various points. The missions will require the cat to run through parts of the slums that are full of zooks and the rough fleshy stuff covering the buildings. Although it may be disgusting, it gets even scarier in the sewers. When the cat gets to the sewer in the Tramp, he will have a weapon that will help him fight off the Zurks, but they are no longer the most terrible creatures. Firstly, these are fleshy pods filled with zurkas that explode when a cat approaches them. If you walk slowly and don’t get too close to the pods, they won’t explode. No matter how disgusting the capsules and the flesh—covered walls are, the scariest creatures in the sewers are giant red eyes. And these eyes will cause the Zurks to attack the player. Memories in the game imply that the eyes and Eyes work as a collective mind, but the most terrible question from B-12 is the idea that the player is inside a giant organism.

Midtown Street is a police state

Midtown is the third settlement full of robots in the game, and the most well—functioning location. However, it is run by a police state. Clementine wants to leave the underground cyberpunk city of Stray, which makes her a threat to the police. Surveillance cameras are installed in the locations that monitor citizens and also prohibit them from certain actions. When players reach the prison section, they see what the police state is doing to robots that don’t obey the rules. There is evidence of torture and revelations that some robots are reset and lose everything about who they are. This is a threat that all imprisoned robots fear, and it adds even more psychological horror to the story of Stray.