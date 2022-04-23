The most unexpected departures from the CW: Ruby Rose, Lindsay…

Signing! For years, fans of The CW have been shocked to see their favorite actors leave popular shows before their finale.

In May 2020, Ruby Rose left Batwoman after playing one season in the superhero. This decision took many by surprise, and the former co-host of the Australian Next Top Model spoke about her “very difficult” departure. “I didn’t make this decision lightly, as I have a lot of respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show both in Vancouver and Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement to Variety.

Later, the Australian native spoke in detail about what prompted her to step back, saying that her experience working on the CW series was not always positive.

“Enough is enough,” Rose wrote in her Instagram story in October 2021. — I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so that what happened to me will never happen to another person again. And so I can finally get my life and the truth back. Shame on you.”

In her lengthy social media posts, the graduate of the series “Orange is the hit of the season” accused showrunner Caroline Dries, as well as producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of contributing to the alleged abuse of her after she was injured on set.

Rose previously spoke in detail about her health fears that occurred as a result of the stunt. “To everyone who asks about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago, I was told that I needed an urgent operation, otherwise I risk becoming paralyzed,” she wrote on Instagram in September 2019. “I had a herniated two intervertebral discs. tricks, and they were close to tearing my spinal cord. I had chronic pain, but I couldn’t feel my hands.”

Speaking about her departure in October 2021, the “Perfect Voice 3” star said that it was not her choice to give up the role of Kate Kane. “I’M NOT LEAVING,” she wrote on social media. “I was following orders, and if I wanted to stay, I would have to give up my rights.”

At the time, Warner Bros. seemingly confirmed that the studio had decided to let Rose go. “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television has decided not to use its option of hiring Ruby in the second season of “Batwoman” based on numerous complaints about workplace behavior that have been thoroughly reviewed and privately addressed out of respect for all stakeholders,” the statement said.

After Rose’s departure, Javisia Leslie was transformed into the role of Ryan Wilder, who enters season 2 as Batwoman. The show was renewed for a 3rd season, which ended in March 2022.

The CW has not yet removed the Batwoman.

Scroll down to see all the most shocking exits from The CW show:

Jesse L. Martin (“The Flash”)

In April 2022, Deadline confirmed that Martin would be leaving the superhero show after eight seasons, having been hired as the main character in the NBC series Irrational.

Nick Zano (“Legends of Tomorrow”)

In March 2022, Zano confirmed that he would not return to the show after five seasons of playing Nate Haywood.

“With gratitude, appreciation and a full heart, I say goodbye to my Legends family. It was absolutely the craziest, most satisfying experience I’ve ever had, BUT it’s time for Nate / Steel to say goodbye to the greatest, most loyal, most devoted fan base,” the graduate wrote “What I Like about You.” via Instagram at the time. “To all my show brothers and sisters… to the ever-evolving list of talented people: I have sealed our bonds forever, thank you, I love you.”

Kayleigh Bryant (“Legacy”)

Having played Josie Saltzman from 2018 to 2021, Bryant announced that she was retiring from this role.

“As a fan of the Vampire Diaries universe, I thank the CW and Warner Bros. Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” the Florida native said in a December 2021 statement. “I am so grateful to the fans and I will love them always and always for welcoming and welcoming me into this world. [My character] Josie has helped so many beautiful people feel comfortable with their sexuality, and I hope her legacy will live on. one day everyone will feel free to love whoever they want, regardless of gender.”

Lindsay Morgan (“Walker”)

In the second season of Walker, Morgan talked about her decision to leave the CW series.

“After much thought and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to turn down the role of Micah Ramirez in Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to the producers, CBS Studios and The CW for the support that allowed me to do this,” 100 graduates said in a statement in October 2021. “Being able to play Miki has really been a blessing, as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this amazing series. Please know that I will continue to cheer for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Mark Consuelos (Riverdale)

In October 2021, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Consuelos would no longer appear as Hiram Lodge.