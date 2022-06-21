The most underrated images of the slimmed-down star of the 90-day groom Big Ed Brown

The star of the popular “90-day fiance” franchise, Big Ed, trains regularly to get back in shape, and it seems that fans missed some of his best looks after he dropped the extra pounds. Ed debuted for the first time in the 4th season of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” with Rosemary Vega. He instantly became popular with fans because of his bizarre habits, such as applying mayonnaise to his hair.

However, after viewers saw his disrespect for Rose on national television, he became the villain of the season. Rose dumped Ed near the end of the season, and he returned to the United States heartbroken. Later, the 57-year-old reality TV star decided to take care of herself by seeking help from a psychotherapist. He also planned to become a more attractive version of himself by losing weight.

In Season 1, 90 Day: The Single Life Big Ed mentioned that he needs to lose weight to attract the attention of women. So he hired a fitness trainer and started working out with her to lose weight. A few months later, Ed announced that he had lost 18 pounds. He posted a comparison of before and after photos on Instagram to show off his newly transformed body.

Last year, Ed showed off his new physique in a black tank top. In the video, he talked about his mom’s life struggle and how she became a nurse after the divorce. The story of his mom excited many fans. Perhaps that is why only a few viewers of 90 Day Fiancé noticed how the taut muscles of his arms and stomach looked. Ed may not be one of the most beloved stars of the franchise, but he looked attractive with a short haircut and the appearance of a silver fox.

San Diego resident Big Ed posted an inspiring video from his gym to motivate his fans to love life and be grateful. Fans liked his encouraging words, and some even noticed that he was very different from his appearance in “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”. Although many TLC viewers don’t praise Ed because of his controversial behavior on the series, some fans praise his weight loss progress. An Instagram user commented: “Kind of crazy about the new big Ed.” Another user chimed in: “Hard work pays off. Come on, Ed, keep working.”

Ed, a graduate of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, posted a photo from Times Square showing his newly transformed body after rapid weight loss. Viewers who watched him in the series noticed that he had lost a lot of weight. He looked amazing in his gray pullover and black pants, holding a dog in his arms. Since reality TV star Ed is infamous as an influence hunter, most fans don’t notice how far he’s come on his fitness journey. Viewers of the 90-day groom wish Ed all the best in reaching his milestone in weight loss.