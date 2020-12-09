The Most Tweeted Emojis of 2020 Announced on Twitter

Twitter announced the most shared emojis in 2020. In addition to emojis, the social media platform also announced the most talked about sports teams, TV shows and people.

Twitter shared the “trends” of 2020, which we are about to leave behind, with an article published on its official blog recently. In addition to the most discussed topics, Twitter also shared the most used emojis, the most talked about people, teams and programs.

According to Twitter’s blog post, the emoji “tears in your eyes” was the most used emoji in 2020. The emoji “sobbing” came in second. Considering how extreme 2020 is, we cannot find it strange that two opposite emojis are at the top of the most used emoji list.

Most used emojis on Twitter in 2020

Twitter shared the most used emojis as well as the most used food and beverage emojis. When it comes to food and drinks, we can say that we use food emojis more.

Most talked about sports clubs on Twitter in 2020

If we look at the 2020 version of the most talked about TV programs in Turkey period of the Brazilian version of Big Brother contest the shot we see Big Brother Brazil. Interestingly, Game of Thrones, which said goodbye to the screens last year, is still one of the 10 most talked about TV shows in the world.

Most talked about people on Twitter in 2020



