The Most Talked About Games On Networks, Searched On Google And Covered By The Press Of 2021

Google: A list reviews the video games and companies that were most talked about in 2021, both by the press and by users on their social networks. We continue with the lists, yearbooks and reviews of 2021. This time it is the turn of one of the most curious, that of those titles that we have talked about the most in recent months. A fascinating report by the Game Industry has revealed the most commented games on social networks during 2021, the ones that have garnered the most news in the press and the most searched on Google. A document from which a good number of curiosities are extracted, such as the fact that although Fortnite contents are the most consumed (hence such coverage), they are not the ones that are most talked about. The opposite of Final Fantasy XIV, whose impact on networks is notorious despite how little the title is seen in digital media. Not to mention the most sought after game of the year, Popcat, whose statistics you probably won’t be able to avoid increasing by wanting to know what the hell it is.

A good example of the expectations placed on it, Elden Ring is the only one of the most commented on networks that has not yet come out (we will have to wait February 25 for that). It is also curious that, despite having published 40% less news about Cyberpunk 2077 than last year, this is the second game that the press has talked about the most. As for companies, most of them have lowered their numbers, minus Activision Blizzard, which has increased them by 120% due to the headlines and coverage of the Bobby Kotick case. The CEO of the North American giant has been accused of mistreatment and harassment of women and more than 1,300 employees of the firm have requested a resignation that does not finish arriving. And as the thing is controversial, the other one that has grown the most has been Konami due to the disaster of eFootball 2022. We leave you with the different lists:

Most searched video games in Google of 2021

Popcat

FIFA 22

Battlefield 2042

Monster hunter rise

Resident Evil Village

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Far cry 6

Madden NFL 22

Metroid Dread