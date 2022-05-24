The most romantic celebrity weddings in Italy in recent years: George and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, more

Italy is for lovers! This European country has been a favorite destination for celebrity weddings for years, including the wedding of George and Amal Clooney in 2014, thanks to its romantic landscapes.

“[The staff] was preparing bouquets, table setting and other floral decorations in the dead of night,” a source at the hotel exclusively told us during the extravagant affair. “Everything they used was white with green flecks, a lot of roses and peonies were used.”

The couple’s big day was made much sweeter thanks to the wedding guests, among whom were Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Randy Gerber, who co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George, was the actor’s best man. “He’s going to have a lot of fun with George,” an insider teased Gerber’s speech at the reception. “They want people to laugh and be happy while celebrating the weekend.”

Four months earlier, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines at their elaborate wedding in Florence, Italy.

The couple, who broke up in 2021, began their wedding weekend in May 2014 with a rehearsal dinner in Paris. However, when it came to the ceremony, the guests headed to Italy.

“It was such a magical moment that we have this, that we shared it with the world,” Kardashian said during an appearance on Today after her celebration.

Eight years later, the older sister of the founder of KKW Beauty, Kourtney Kardashian, chose Italy as the location for her third wedding to Travis Barker. After two other ceremonies in California and Las Vegas, the last of which was illegal, in May 2022, the founder of Poosh finally exchanged vows in front of his family.

“Happily ever after,” Courtney captioned a series of photos on Instagram after she and Barker said yes in front of a candle-decorated altar off the coast of Italy. All the sisters of the reality TV star were present, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

Both of Courtney’s children— she shares sons Mason and Rain and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick—were also by her side at the third event. The musician’s two children, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also witnessed the romantic day.

Scroll down to relive the biggest and most magical celebrity weddings in Italy:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The Kardashian star and the Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022 after being officially married in a California courthouse a week earlier. In April, the duo had an optional ceremony in Las Vegas, which marked the beginning of their wedding celebrations.

Stassi Schroeder and Bo Clark

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her husband had to postpone their initial Italian wedding in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple officially tied the knot in September 2020 at a backyard ceremony, and then roasted their love at a ceremony in Rome in May 2022. The lovers have a common daughter, Hartford.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Princess Diana’s niece exchanged vows with Lewis in July 2021. The couple’s big day took place at Aldo Brandini’s Villa in Frascati, Italy.

Giacomo Gianniotti and Nicole G.

The star of “Anatomy of Passion” got married in April 2019 in Rome. “We’re still swimming,” the actor wrote on social media at the time. “To all our friends and relatives who have come, we love you and will never forget you.”

Drew Scott and Linda Fan

In May 2018, we confirmed that the Property Brothers star said his “yes” at an open Italian ceremony. According to his representative, on his special day, the HGTV star wore a kilt, and his fiancee wore a Claire Pettibone dress.

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

The Harry Potter actor announced his wedding to Jones via Instagram in May 2018. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in Los Angeles, but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there, and instead my wife made me get married,” he said. joked. “Smoking.”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The supermodel and MLB player got married in November 2017, just days after Verlander won the World Series as a Houston Astros pitcher. The couple’s magical ceremony took place in Tuscany, Italy, and a year later their first child, daughter Genevieve, was born.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

The Zero Dark Thirty actress and her current husband had been together for five years before they exchanged vows in Treviso, Italy, in June 2017 at the groom’s family chapel located at their Villa Tiepolo Passi estate. The following year, the duo had a daughter, Juliet, from a surrogate mother.

George and Amal Clooney

In September 2014, the Ocean’s Eleven actor married a lawyer at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel in Venice, Italy. In 2017, the couple had twins Alexander and Ella.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Bartka

“Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy,” the graduates of the series “How I Met Your Mother” confirmed on social networks in September 2014.