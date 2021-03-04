The most reliable Bitcoin wallets on the market

Bitcoin, one of the first units to come to mind when it comes to crypto money or blockchain, offers many storage options for investors. If you haven’t found a suitable Bitcoin wallet for yourself until now, or if you are just starting out in this business; We have brought together the most reliable platforms where you can save your money.

What are the best Bitcoin wallets?

5. Exodus

Exodus, which is frequently recommended for beginners to Bitcoin, serves on desktop and mobile devices with its simple user interface. One of the most important features that make Exodus stand out is the option to easily switch between crypto currencies. The service where you can quickly exchange over 100 different cryptocurrencies; At the same time, thanks to its fast customer support, it quickly helps you in matters you do not understand.

Exodus, which does not charge any purchase costs, has an automatic fee determination algorithm to complete your transactions quickly. In addition, these fees can be customized upon request. But the biggest shortcoming of the application is that it has a closed source software.

4. Electrum

Electrum, which came to life shortly after the establishment of Bitcoin and has survived almost without any changes, only works for Bitcoin. If you are not interested in other cryptocurrencies, this service is frequently preferred due to its security measures and its convenient use.

Electrum, which gives its users the right to set special transaction fees, is very safe thanks to its open source code. Investors who open an account on the platform have the right to determine their own security levels. A multi-signature wallet can be created with the 2-factor authentication system.

3.MyCelium

Considered among the best Bitcoin wallets for smartphones and tablets, MyCelium is the cryptocurrency wallet with the highest star rating among its competitors on the Google Play Store. Its open source system does not allow developers or hackers to take advantage of security vulnerabilities and steal your Bitcoins.

MyCelium, which also supports hardware wallets such as Trezor and Ledger, unfortunately does not have a desktop application. It is also worth remembering that the mobile application can be a bit complicated for first-time Bitcoin users. That’s why more professional investors prefer it.

2. Trezor Model T

Known as the most popular cold Bitcoin wallet on the market, Trezor is generally preferred by more professional investors. The service, which draws attention with its ability to direct users to third-party exchange sites such as Changelly and Shapeshift, supports more than 1,600 different cryptocurrencies. The platform, which serves for 170 dollars, draws attention with its unlimited wallet storage options. At the same time, customer and community support has improved considerably.

1. Ledger Nano S

Ledger Nano S, where you can open an account for $ 59, is one of the first hardware wallets on the market. Working in harmony with thousands of cryptocurrencies, the platform allows a maximum of 18 wallets at a time. Those who want to store Bitcoin securely for a low price find Ledger very ideal. Also, beginners can easily keep up with the system thanks to its convenient interface.