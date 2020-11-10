The Most Realistic Image of Coronavirus Obtained

Scientists working in Saudi Arabia shared the most realistic image of the coronavirus. For this image, experts who examine the coronavirus under the electron microscope think they are a source for the latest version of the virus.

Studies on the coronavirus epidemic, which emerged at the end of 2019 and affected our lives completely in 2020, continue. A new study within the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which serves in Saudi Arabia, reveals the most realistic image of the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The study conducted in Saudi Arabia is of critical importance for the scientific world. Because scientists believe that the most realistic image of the coronavirus will also provide details about the work to be done. In addition, researcher Ondrej Strnad, who made statements on the subject, states that their work can be updated instantly, so that new discoveries can be announced to the whole world immediately.

Here is the most realistic image of the coronavirus

Strnad says that the 3D model they created for the coronavirus shows the most current state of the virus’s atomic structure. In addition, with this model, details that could not have been seen before have become visible. This enables scientists to support the treatment and vaccination studies of the most realistic structure of the coronavirus.

Scientists at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology examined the coronavirus with an electron microscope to create this model. Experts, who took high-resolution photos of the examinations, detailed the entire structure of the virus. In addition, the spike proteins of the coronavirus that cause us to get sick by attaching to the ACE2 receptors in our body are also clearly displayed.

The spike proteins of SARS-COV-2 are critical to the course of the epidemic. Because the virus clings to the body thanks to these spike proteins. As the number of these proteins increases, the probability of a person contracting COVID-19 increases. It looks like scientists will now know more about these critically important proteins. In the meantime, it should be reminded that the coronavirus vaccine, which has been on the agenda of the world for a few days and has Turkish names behind it, focuses directly on spike proteins.

Speaking of coronavirus, it should be said that the pandemic is not going well. According to the information in the database of Johns Hopkins University, 1 million 263 thousand 89 people have died due to COVID-19 as of now. In addition, the number of people who have been infected with the disease has reached the limit of 51 million to this day.



