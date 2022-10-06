The most preferred operating systems of the players have been announced!

Steam shared the results of a hardware and software survey for September. Here are the most commonly used operating systems…

Steam has shared the results of its monthly hardware and software surveys. In this way, we can get information about what hardware and operating systems the platform users use. So, which operating systems are most preferred for players as of September? Here are the most used operating systems!

Steam shared a list of the most used operating systems

Steam shared a list of the most used operating systems for September. Accordingly, Windows 11, which debuted last year and did not get off the agenda with serious problems in the first place, is still not a favorite version of the players, although it has recently been cleared of problems. Because Windows 10, despite a decrease of 0.57% compared to August, continues to remain at the top with a market share of 68.49%.

We can say that Windows 11 showed performance similar to the previous one last month. Because in August, this version grew by only 1.06%, and its market share increased to 24.84%. In addition, Windows 7, which marked the period and finally lost support for updates, experienced a decrease of 0.20% last month, and its share was 2.40%.

Windows 11 System Requirements

Processor: 1 Gigahertz (GHz) or higher, 2 or more cores, compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 Gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or more storage device

System firmware: UEFI with secure boot

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Video Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or higher with WDDM 2.0

driver Display: High resolution display (720p), diagonal over 9 inches, 8 bits per color channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts. In the Windows 11 Home edition, an Internet connection and a Microsoft account are required to complete the device setup when using it for the first time. All versions of Windows 11 require an internet connection to perform updates, download and use some features.

So, what do you think about this? Why do you think gamers don’t prefer Windows 11? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!