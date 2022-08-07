The most powerful hero of the “Justice League” received a perfect album cover created by artificial intelligence

He was a member of the Justice League and the Justice Society, but Dr. Faith may be ready for a whole new career: a career as a hip-hop artist. At least that’s how the character is portrayed in recent art created by artificial intelligence, courtesy of Eisner-nominated writer John Morris.

First appearing in 1940, Dr. Faith debuted in More Fun Comics #55, written by writer Gardner Fox and artist Howard Sherman. Gifted with the mystical amulet, cloak and helmet of Naboo, archaeologist Kent Nelson fights in the service of the Lords of Order, protecting the DC Universe from magical and other supernatural threats as one of the most powerful members of the Justice League. Throughout the character’s history, several heroes have donned the Naboo helmet, including Nelson’s mistress Inza, controversial demon hunter Jared Stevens, and the current holder of the name “Dr. Faith” Khalid Nassour. One of the most legendary heroes in the history of DC Comics, this character will finally make his big screen debut this year in the movie “Black Adam”, where he will be played by actor Pierce Brosnan.

But before he embarks on his career on the big screen, Dr. Faith may first try his hand as a recording artist. Recently posted on Twitter by the author of the League of Deplorable Superheroes, John Morris, the author states that he “asked AI to make a cover for Dr. Faith’s debut hip-hop album.” What came out of the A.I. Art Generator definitely suggests that Dr. Faith may have a future in the music business if he so desires.

Marvel’s DC version of Doctor Strange may not be the first character fans would expect to record on a hip-hop album, although the name “Dr. Faith” certainly makes him sound like a rap artist ready for the stage. It may even become a killer storyline that Fate will start in the comics. Wizards use combinations of words to cast spells, so it’s not hard to imagine a version of Dr. Faith spitting verses on stage to fight supernatural threats and give his audience a magical show that they will never forget.

Despite the fact that such a story is unlikely to happen in the near future, fans can still enjoy the art created by artificial intelligence, which Morris shared. And regardless of whether DC’s most powerful hero has a future as a recording artist, Justice League and Justice Society member Dr. Faith is still going to be a success this year, no matter what, thanks to his big-screen debut.