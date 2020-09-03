The most powerful black hole collision ever!

The black hole issue really attracts people who are interested in space science. As such, the developments that have taken place manage to attract attention. The strongest black hole collision is really intriguing.

Astronomers announced that they detected the strongest, furthest and most surprising collision of black holes using gravitational waves. The most important aspect of this is that it is the largest black hole collision ever detected. Because if it is necessary to frame this with numbers; A cosmic monster 150 times bigger than the Sun has emerged.

Largest and strongest black hole collision ever detected

Black holes stubborn with each other like goats are striking with their gigantic size. One of the black holes in question was about 66 times larger than the Sun, while the other was literally 85 times bigger. As a result of the collision of these huge dark holes, a new black hole 150 times larger than the Sun was formed.

The figures in question are enormous when considered indeed. Scientists who studied the gravitational waves detected by the Laser Interferometer Mass Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the USA and the Virgo detector in Italy named the collision “GW190521”.

Since 2015, LIGO and Virgo have been perceiving gravitational waves to look at the universe from new perspectives. These fluctuations in the fabric of space-time can reveal phenomena such as the merging of black holes that normally cannot be seen with ordinary telescopes.

Astrophysicists can predict the dimensions and other properties of the objects that produce them from the properties of gravitational waves, such as how they change. The colossal collision provides conclusive evidence for a class of black holes that are thought to exist but can only be observed indirectly.

“The LIGO and Virgo collaboration hoped to discover brand new systems, something that would surprise us,” said astrophysicist Meg Millhouse from the University of Melbourne, who also signed the study. GW190521 definitely described it as one of those amazing events.

“Everything about this discovery is mind-blowing,” says Simon Portegies Zwart, an astrophysicist at Leiden University in the Netherlands.



