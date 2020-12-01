The most popular videos of 2020 on YouTube

YouTube has listed the most watched videos in the US. Entertainment content seems to be among the most popular YouTube videos of 2020. We come across the contents of the make-up channels in the top 10. Here are the most popular videos of this year on YouTube:
Familiar names are among the most popular videos of this year on YouTube
Like many companies, YouTube has published a list of the most popular videos this year. Looking at the most trending videos on the platform, we see Netflix Is A Joke / 8:46, Dave Chappelle. As you know, Dave Chappelle, who recently made a statement, asked for his show to be removed from the platform.
Second on the list is Mark Rober / Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder. Another video showing that comedy shows are very popular in the US is SNL / First Debate Cold Open in third place. Here are other lists released by YouTube:
USA’s most watched trend videos:
- Netflix Is A Joke – 8:46 by Dave Chappelle
- Mark Rober – Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
- SNL – First Debate Cold Open
- JeffreeStar – We Broke Up
- MrBeast – I Bought The World’s Largest Firework
- NikkieTutorials- I’m Coming Out.
- Dream- Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE
- NBC – Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes
- Dude Perfect – Quarantine Stereotypes
- SomeGoodNews – Some Good News with John Krasinski – Ep 1
Popular content producers:
- MrBeast
- Dream
- ZHC
- SSSniperwolf
- Tiko
- Chloe ting
- JoshDub
- The Royalty Family
- LazarBeam
- James charles
Content producers:
- Dream
- Tiko
- Chloe ting
- EddieVR
- charli d’amelio
- GeorgeNotFound
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Corpse Husband
- SomeGoodNews
- Hyram
Most popular music videos:
- Future – Life is Good ft. Drake
- Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba
- Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid
- NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down ft. Roddy ricch
- Cardi B – WAP ft. Megan thee stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy ricch
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil durk
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
This was the US’s most popular videos on YouTube in 2020. A list is also expected to be released on the side of the most watched and most popular videos globally.