The most popular videos of 2020 on YouTube

YouTube has listed the most watched videos in the US. Entertainment content seems to be among the most popular YouTube videos of 2020. We come across the contents of the make-up channels in the top 10. Here are the most popular videos of this year on YouTube:

Familiar names are among the most popular videos of this year on YouTube

Like many companies, YouTube has published a list of the most popular videos this year. Looking at the most trending videos on the platform, we see Netflix Is A Joke / 8:46, Dave Chappelle. As you know, Dave Chappelle, who recently made a statement, asked for his show to be removed from the platform.

Second on the list is Mark Rober / Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder. Another video showing that comedy shows are very popular in the US is SNL / First Debate Cold Open in third place. Here are other lists released by YouTube:

USA’s most watched trend videos:

Netflix Is A Joke – 8:46 by Dave Chappelle

Mark Rober – Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

SNL – First Debate Cold Open

JeffreeStar – We Broke Up

MrBeast – I Bought The World’s Largest Firework

NikkieTutorials- I’m Coming Out.

Dream- Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

NBC – Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes

Dude Perfect – Quarantine Stereotypes

SomeGoodNews – Some Good News with John Krasinski – Ep 1

Popular content producers:

MrBeast

Dream

ZHC

SSSniperwolf

Tiko

Chloe ting

JoshDub

The Royalty Family

LazarBeam

James charles

Content producers:

Dream

Tiko

Chloe ting

EddieVR

charli d’amelio

GeorgeNotFound

Dixie D’Amelio

Corpse Husband

SomeGoodNews

Hyram

Most popular music videos:

Future – Life is Good ft. Drake

Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba

Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid

NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down ft. Roddy ricch

Cardi B – WAP ft. Megan thee stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy ricch

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil durk

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

This was the US’s most popular videos on YouTube in 2020. A list is also expected to be released on the side of the most watched and most popular videos globally.



