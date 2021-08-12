The Most Popular Variety Shows Of August 2021

The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled reputation rankings for variety shows in August 2021. Several names have managed to maintain their position since last month.

Ratings were determined through an analysis of consumer engagement, engagement, media coverage, public awareness, and ratings of 50 popular variety shows. Data were collected and collected from 7th July to 7th August.

TV Chosun ‘s ‘Love Call Center’ managed to maintain its position at the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,906,290. High-ranking phrases in the program’s keyword analysis included I’m Young Woong, Lee Chan Won, and Kim Hee Jae, while higher-ranking related terms included launch, battle, and appearance. The positivity-negativity analysis of the program revealed a score of 80.75% of positive reactions.

TV Chosun ‘s ‘School PPONG’ managed to climb to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,017,495 points. In third place, the ‘Ask Us Anything’ variety show with an index of 3 million 836 thousand 288.

Lee Kwang Soo’s ‘Running Man’ variety show recently moved out of fourth place with a reputation rating of 3 million out of 836,288 points.

Fifth place is ‘How Do You Play?’ From MBC, completing the top 5 with a total of 3 million 794 thousand 704 points.