The most popular housewives of RHOBH by Instagram followers

The women featured in the 12th season of the series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are followed not only by millions of Bravo viewers on television, but also on Instagram. Since 2010, dozens of housewives have been featured in the sixth edition of Real Housewives. The current line-up includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erica Jane, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Strack, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sanela Diana Jenkins.

Instagram and other social networks are not only an easy way for RHOBH stars to connect with fans, but also an opportunity to show their current endeavors or adventures. Although the ladies love to pose with each other or promote their franchise, there were also dramatic rumblings between all the positives. Lisa and Kyle’s sister Katie Hilton, for example, was recently embroiled in an Instagram feud that quickly spread across the Internet.

Although social media is not a completely accurate representation of the lives of these stars, fans of “Real Housewives” like to follow their favorite housewives and stay up to date with their lives. This has become even more apparent as the highly anticipated 12th season of RHOBH continues to play out every week. Below are the most popular RHOBH stars, taking into account the number of followers on Instagram (from smaller to larger) as of June 2022.

8. Sanela Diana Jenkins (750,300 subscribers)

Diana is the new housewife of RHOBH, she was introduced to the audience in the 2nd episode of the 12th season of RHOBH. Diana has not only an inspiring background as a Bosnian refugee during the Bosnian War, but also a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist. Diana is not just friends with Kim Kardashian, but coincidentally she is hosting a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the same event Lisa and Sutton argued about in recent episodes of RHOBH. Although Diana now has the smallest number of subscribers, their number may increase dramatically depending on what happens in the 12th season of RHOBH. Besides promoting her first appearance in Bravo, Diana likes to share photos of herself and her family on Instagram.

7. Crystal Kung Minkoff (355,000 subscribers)

It didn’t take Crystal long to impress when she joined the other women in the 11th season of RHOBH. Crystal, the wife of “Lion King” director Rob Minkoff, is not afraid to express her opinion and tell other women how she feels. Thus, there have been disagreements between Crystal and Sutton since they quarreled during the first episodes of the 11th season of RHOBH, and the enmity between Crystal and Sutton only continued to grow in the 12th season of RHOBH. What happens during RHOBH, her page is mostly decorated with photos of her family and personal adventures.

6. Sutton Strack (381,000 subscribers)

Sutton has risen in popularity ratings since she first appeared in the 10th season of RHOBH. The Southern belle may be more sensitive than some of her film colleagues, but Sutton finally found her voice in the 12th season of RHOBH and had no problem expressing some of the other women, such as Erica and Lisa, in their place. From providing Lisa’s desk receipts at the Elton John AIDS Foundation to the aloof reaction to Dorit’s robbery, Sutton’s Instagram followers are guaranteed to grow as the season goes on.

5. Garcel Beauvais (1.1 million subscribers)

Garcel has become a fan favorite since she started acting in the 10th season of RHOBH. Thanks to her outspoken honesty, good sense of humor and loyalty to what is right, Bravo fans consider Garcel a breath of fresh air in RHOBH. While the Haitian actress has had spats with film co-stars like Kyle, Garcel’s calm demeanor and intelligent speech have given her a devoted fan base. Garcel’s Instagram not only showcases her personal style and fun with family and friends, but also positive statements designed to spread joy and wisdom.

4. Dorit Kemsley (1.4 million subscribers)

Dorit has come a long and difficult way since joining the 7th season of RHOBH in 2016, and has quarreled with almost all women. Dorit, whom she calls a “child of the world”, rich foreign experience and a unique accent have become a hit for some fans, but not for others. However, the horrific robbery of Dorit’s house last October was the focus of RHOBH season 12, and Dorit’s 1.4 million subscribers are waiting for any updates on the crime. The Instagram of the famous fashionista Dorit is full of her models of various outfits and a pleasant pastime with her family.

3. Erica Jane (2.5 million subscribers)

There have been many controversial housewives in the Real Housewives franchise, and Erica, who first appeared in RHOBH in season 6, was at the top of the list. Although initially praised for Erica’s luxurious lifestyle and tough attitude, Erica’s reputation began to decline after arguments with Eileen Davidson and Teddy Mellencamp. In the end, Erica was accused of embezzlement together with her then-husband Tom Girardi in 2020, and the situation that played out in seasons 11 and 12 of RHOBH did not help her public perception in any way. Nevertheless, it’s natural that Erica’s Instagram is one of the most popular in the cast, given her delicate legal situation and impending divorce from Tom. In addition to promoting the 12th season of RHOBH, Erica often spends time promoting her hair extension line Pretty Mess Hair.

2. Lisa Rinna (3.4 million subscribers)

Lisa has been involved in some of RHOBH’s most iconic scenes since she joined the series for season 5 in 2014. Between Yolanda Hadid’s accusation of having Munchausen syndrome and Kim Richards’ near-fight for the throat during her first season, Lisa’s storylines on RHOBH were only getting more dramatic and complicated over time. While some Bravo viewers are not fans of Lisa’s blatant manipulation tactics, others appreciate her obvious quirks, such as referring to her husband exclusively as “Harry Hamlin” and referring to her mother by the name of Lois. Unfortunately, as Lisa’s 3.4 million Instagram followers know, Lois tragically passed away last November. When Lisa isn’t honoring Lois online, Instagram users can either find her sharing photos of her two daughters or memes of Real Housewives.

1. Kyle Richards (3.9 million subscribers)

If Vicki Gunvalson is the “elder of the OC,” then Kyle is the “elder of Beverly Hills.” Since Kyle is the only real housewife who is still part of RHOBH, the cameras have been following Kyle’s personal conflicts and professional efforts for over a decade. Despite the fact that Kyle’s reputation among Bravo fans has been declining over time, Kyle, who holds the title of “the most popular housewife RHOBH” on Instagram, makes sense, especially if you consider her long-standing friendship with other famous housewives, such as Bethenny Frankel from “Real Housewives”. New York. While Kyle’s Instagram is currently dominated by the 12th season of RHOBH, the mom of four also has a penchant for posting old photos, photos with her family and photos from travel.