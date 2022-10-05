The most popular brands in Turkey! Only 1 local

Superbrands, which has been operating in Turkey for 17 years, has completed a study of the most popular brands. The list includes only 1 local company.

The results of this year’s study of the most popular brands in Turkey, which Superbrands started 17 years ago, have become known. It was noticed that 9 out of 10 leading companies were foreign and global brands, and only 1 was domestic. Here are the details…

Only Turkish Airlines has entered the list of the most popular brands in Turkey!

According to GZT, Dilek Koc, a representative of Superbrands in Turkey, which has been researching the most popular brands in 98 countries since 1993, at today’s meeting shared the results of the 7th study conducted in our country for 17 years.

It is reported that 1,248 of the 4,200 domestic and foreign brands operating in Turkey have been identified as candidates and are under investigation. Among them, 300 brands identified by the selection committee were put up for public voting in megacities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

When we look at the top 10 brands among the most popular brands in Turkey, we see that there are automotive, digital platforms, manufacturers of electronic devices such as computers and phones, airlines, logistics and transportation companies, as well as manufacturers of household appliances.

Accordingly, the top 10 of the rating looks like this:

BMW,

Mercedes Benz,

Audi

WhatsApp

apple

Volkswagen

YouTube

Google

Turkish Airlines – Turkish Airlines

Bosch

The top 5 ranking by province is as follows:

Istanbul:

Mercedes Benz

BMW

Audi

WhatsApp

Google

Ankara:

BMW

Audi

Mercedes Benz

Bosch

apple

Izmir:

Mercedes Benz

Nestle Chocolate

Florence Nightingale

Samsung

THY – Turkish Airlines

Favorites by gender

Women:

Mercedes Benz

BMW

WhatsApp

Audi

Turkish Airlines

Men:

Audi

BMW

Mercedes Benz

Apple

Google

Favorites by age

Between 18-30:

Mercedes Benz

BMW

Audi

WhatsApp

Blue

Between 31-43:

BMW

Audi

Mercedes Benz

WhatsApp

apple

Between 44-55:

Mercedes Benz

BMW

WhatsApp

Pasabahce

Audi

What do you think about the most popular brands in Turkey? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments!