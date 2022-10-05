The most popular brands in Turkey! Only 1 local

Superbrands, which has been operating in Turkey for 17 years, has completed a study of the most popular brands. The list includes only 1 local company.
The results of this year’s study of the most popular brands in Turkey, which Superbrands started 17 years ago, have become known. It was noticed that 9 out of 10 leading companies were foreign and global brands, and only 1 was domestic. Here are the details…
Only Turkish Airlines has entered the list of the most popular brands in Turkey!
According to GZT, Dilek Koc, a representative of Superbrands in Turkey, which has been researching the most popular brands in 98 countries since 1993, at today’s meeting shared the results of the 7th study conducted in our country for 17 years.
It is reported that 1,248 of the 4,200 domestic and foreign brands operating in Turkey have been identified as candidates and are under investigation. Among them, 300 brands identified by the selection committee were put up for public voting in megacities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.
When we look at the top 10 brands among the most popular brands in Turkey, we see that there are automotive, digital platforms, manufacturers of electronic devices such as computers and phones, airlines, logistics and transportation companies, as well as manufacturers of household appliances.
Accordingly, the top 10 of the rating looks like this:
BMW,
Mercedes Benz,
Audi
WhatsApp
apple
Volkswagen
YouTube
Google
Turkish Airlines – Turkish Airlines
Bosch
The top 5 ranking by province is as follows:
Istanbul:
Mercedes Benz
BMW
Audi
WhatsApp
Google
Ankara:
BMW
Audi
Mercedes Benz
Bosch
apple
Izmir:
Mercedes Benz
Nestle Chocolate
Florence Nightingale
Samsung
THY – Turkish Airlines
Favorites by gender
Women:
Mercedes Benz
BMW
WhatsApp
Audi
Turkish Airlines
Men:
Audi
BMW
Mercedes Benz
Apple
Google
Favorites by age
Between 18-30:
Mercedes Benz
BMW
Audi
WhatsApp
Blue
Between 31-43:
BMW
Audi
Mercedes Benz
WhatsApp
apple
Between 44-55:
Mercedes Benz
BMW
WhatsApp
Pasabahce
Audi
