The most popular Android apps

Smartphones increasingly offer us different alternatives for fun but also useful apps that help us to make our lives easier.

we will learn which are the most popular applications of the moment, as well as the best way to use them.

Useful applications on our mobile phones

Even though social media is the most downloaded Android apps, we’re sure there are more useful and fun tools we can take advantage of. Whether for information, to make friends or simply for entertainment, the options that we will give you here turn out to be those that our users consider to be the most popular today.

Locate a person

Although it is a bit strange, the applications of how to know the location of a person without them knowing it are the most downloaded from the Google application store. Being able to track the cell phone is easier than it seems if we have the most effective tool on our phone. But how do you do that?

There really are many ways to locate a person. Most of the applications use the GPS system for Android devices. Most users leave this option activated, so it is a quite feasible way to achieve your goal, especially for those who want to find their lost device.

It is also possible to get the location of a person with the phone number. Some apps only require this information plus the international area code and in a matter of minutes it will show you an online map with the person’s location.

Or you can use Google. Unbeknownst to the other person, you can track their location using the email that is associated with their mobile phone. Usually this is always Gmail, so most applications use this platform as a source of information to track their target.

Online dating

Confinement has made many people feel depressed and eager to meet people. Thanks to mobile applications this has been possible, allowing to cope with the situation in a better way, and even find love in times of quarantine.

The truth is that there are many applications to meet people, and all offer different forms of interaction with users. Best of all, they are free tools, which is why they have competed with social networks that have taken a great boom in the life of today’s society.

In order to increase friendships or establish professional and work contacts, the applications that allow you to meet people have become the most downloaded after the global health crisis. These tools facilitate both social and personal interactions.

Fun apps

One of the most viral applications of this 2020 was the one that allowed to Change the face of men or women. Whether you wanted to become a child, an old man or know what you would be like if you were of the other sex, these applications won the hearts of Internet users and even the publication of the results went viral on social networks.

Although many claimed that these apps were looking to extract information from mobile devices, the truth is that it was never verified and today they are still the best applications for Android devices.

They are not only fun but also very dynamic for users, becoming a hobby for many, and even providing the possibility of making a few jokes to family and friends.

These are probably the biggest competition that the great mobile applications of 2020 had. And with these you can also change faces in memes, create ugly, smiling and funny faces to make montages of photos. You just have to adjust the face and mix all the options that the app gives to create the funniest animations for your friends.

Being able to edit photos is another benefit of this type of mobile application for Android. In fact, some in addition to allowing you to change your face, offer you the option of making a few adjustments to your body. It is not surprising that everyone says that on social networks it is not known that it is real and that it is fake, because all this you can do with a single application for Android.



