The most pirated movies and games of the week

And we come to another Monday, a day separated by the TudoCelular team to share with you, if you are a reader, the main news in our article “Most pirated films, games released and box office of the week”.

In terms of games, the main highlight is the arrival of “The Sim 4: Supernatural”, which is a customization package that allows the user to unlock some interesting novelties, ranging from employment as a spirit hunter, to learning to learn. effective invocation.

Regarding the films, at the box office we have few changes compared to the previous ranking, since “The Marksman” and “The Croods 2: A New Age” remained in first and second place, respectively.

For the list of pirates, we have a repetition of several titles that were on the last list, with the film “Relatos do Mundo” remaining at the top, and the only novelty being the suspense “Run Hide Fight” in the sixth position.

Most pirated movies

10 – Final Destruction: The Last Haven

9 – Beautiful Revenge

8 – The Croods 2: A New Age

7 – Synchronic

6 – Run Hide Fight

5 – Tenet

4 – Soul

3 – Wonder Woman 1984

2 – Combat Zone

1 – Reports from the World

Games

Dead Cells: Fatal Falls (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch)

The Sims 4: Supernatural (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Project Winter (Xbox One)

Ziggy the Chaser (Switch)

Zombie Apocalypse (Switch)

Encodya (PC)

NIMBY Rails (PC)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC)