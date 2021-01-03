The most obvious difference between book and TV series

The streaming platform Netflix recently released the miniseries Gambit de Dama, which quickly captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

Gambito de Dama, one month after its premiere, had more than 60 million views to its credit, considered a figure that broke all the records of the transmission platform.

The new Netflix miniseries is an adaptation of the literary work of the same name, an original by Walter Tevis from 1983. Therefore, there are differences between what is narrated in the book and the Netflix series.

Both the Netflix series and the book follow the story of Beth Harmon, a young woman who quickly became a chess genius in a difficult time for women and in which the character managed to overcome all barriers, becoming the best player of the world.

One of the most notable differences between what is written in the book and what is narrated in the series is that in the Netflix adaptation the main character Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is attracted to a character of the same sex; question that does not occur in the work written in 1983.

In Netflix’s Lady’s Gambit, fans could see how Beth was attracted to Cleo (Millie Brady), wanting to always impress her with her chess skills. In the miniseries, Beth gets carried away by her friend and after a flirtation they wake up together in the same bed.

Fans of Lady’s Gambit are clear that Beth’s attraction to people of the same sex is not reflected in the book; and that this character was added to the history of the Netflix series.



