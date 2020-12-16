The most killer CW hero in this multiverse

The rules against slaughter in the Arrowverse are clearly seen in characters like The Flash although not everyone supports that idea such as Arrow, Batwoman and even Legends of Tomorrow.

The Arrowverse is a world of superheroes who strive to do the right thing, not all share the same principles when it comes to whether or not it is allowed to take a life. Sometimes these different ideas can lead to strong disagreements.

Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), Diggle (David Ramsey), and White Canary (Caity Lotz) are among the heroes who have been willing to kill in the past. But none have as much as the original Arrowverse vigilante Oliver Queen.

Oliver has killed at least a hundred people during the eight seasons of Arrow. In season 1 alone, the Green Arrow killed over 50 people, which is already above the death totals for many of his fellow Arrowverse superheroes.

It is true that many of their deaths occurred in Arrowverse flashbacks when Arrow was showing what Oliver was doing during his five-year absence. During this time, Oliver eliminated Lian Yu’s enemies in cold blood.

Oliver took a break from the killing and only made exceptions to his new rule when it became absolutely necessary. This was a time in Oliver’s life when he was trying to find redemption in the Arrowverse.

According to Oliver of the Arrowverse, he had stopped killing because he mistakenly thought that taking the right path is more important than saving lives. After realizing this, Oliver’s body count started to pile up again.

He didn’t return to who he was in season 1, but his efforts to avoid fatal shots to his assailants diminished considerably, which is what puts him in his position among the heroes of the Arrowverse.



