The Most Interesting Products You Can Buy With Cryptocurrencies

Today, cryptocurrencies have begun to be accepted by many countries. We share with you the most interesting things you can buy with this new generation of coins.

The number of people investing in cryptocurrencies continues to increase day by day. Bitcoin is accepted in many countries, especially in eastern European countries such as Ukraine. Therefore, you can use this payment method while buying many things, including grocery shopping.

Depending on the country you are in, the predominantly accepted cryptocurrency may vary. So much so that many countries continue to work to introduce their own cryptocurrencies. But you don’t have to worry about it. Because the cryptocurrency exchange continues its trading operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What is crypto currency?

Cryptocurrency is a virtual alternative to cash, a digital asset that uses encryption to secure transactions. You can think of it as a kind of virtual, digital currency. Unlike electronic money and central banking, it does not have any centralized location.

Bitcoin was the first version created by Satashi Nakamoto in 2009. Over the past 12 years, many different versions have been released to the market. We can refer to coins other than BTC as altcoins in general. Today, the total value of all coins traded on the cryptocurrency exchange has exceeded 1-2 trillion dollars. And since this stock market is active 24/7, its value can change instantly.

The most interesting products we can buy with cryptocurrencies

Many companies and institutions that you may encounter abroad are trying to offer new payment method alternatives to their customers. Among these new payment methods, you can make purchases with many altcoins, especially Bitcoin. Let’s take a look at the products you can buy with cryptocurrencies.

Car

You’ve probably heard the news that you can buy a Tesla electric car with Bitcoin. Likewise, if you live in Europe, you can buy in a BMW through third-party sites. It is expected that many brands will open their doors to this payment method in the near future.

While doing these transactions, it is useful to check the address and amount you will send over and over again. Because many Tesla customers, especially those living in America, could not receive their cars and lost their investments, for which they made the wrong amount and sent to the wrong address.

Furniture

Furniture store Fancy, which is popular in New York, only sells online. Aiming to provide some convenience to its customers, the company has already managed to add Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash options to its payment methods.

There are furniture stores in different parts of the world where you can shop with Bitcoin and different altcoins. However, many do not accept Bitcoin payments directly. Instead, it allows you to convert your crypto into gift cards or store coupons.

Pizza and Fast food

When you go to a pizzeria in America, you cannot use Bitcoin, as if you were paying with a credit card. However, you can move some of your crypto to Domino’s Pizza through an app like Lightning Pizza. Then you can order as many as you want.

In the Fast Food world, things go a little better. For example, restaurants like Subway have announced that they already accept payments with Bitcoin. The number of businesses participating in this trend continues to increase day by day.

Sock

You can also use your cryptocurrency account to keep your feet warm. MtSocks has made its mark among the companies that have managed to add Bitcoin to its payment methods. However, if you only intend to use your investments to buy socks, it would be beneficial to use the Unisocks Exchange digital currency. All you have to do is connect your digital wallet account and press the place order button.

Event tickets

Firms such as Oakland A, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Dolphins allow you to pay not only in Bitcoin, but also in altcoins such as Ethereum and Litecoin. There are even some incentive studies and different campaigns in this regard. For example, they offer discounts at certain rates on sports tickets you buy with crypto money.

Similarly, if you live in Manhattan, you can get your concert, theater and movie tickets at a discount by using the pay with cryptocurrency option through companies like Blockparty.