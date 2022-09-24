The most interesting products that you can buy with cryptocurrency

Today, many countries have started accepting cryptocurrencies. We share with you the most interesting things that you can buy with this new generation of coins.

The number of people investing in cryptocurrencies continues to grow day by day. In particular, bitcoin is accepted in many places, especially in Eastern European countries. So you can use this payment method when buying many things, including grocery stores.

Depending on the country in which you are located, the predominantly accepted cryptocurrency may vary. So much so that many countries continue to work on the introduction of their own cryptocurrencies. But you don’t have to worry about it. Because the cryptocurrency exchange continues to trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a virtual alternative to cash, a digital asset that uses encryption to protect transactions. You can think of it as a kind of virtual digital currency. Unlike electronic money and banking, it does not have a centralized location.

Bitcoin was the first version created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. Over the past 12 years, many different versions have appeared on the market. We can call coins other than BTC altcoins in general. To date, the total value of all coins traded on the cryptocurrency exchange has exceeded 1-2 trillion dollars. And since this stock market is active 24/7, its value can change instantly.

The most interesting products that can be bought with cryptocurrencies

Many companies and institutions that you may encounter abroad are trying to offer their customers new payment methods. There are many altcoins among them, especially bitcoin. Let’s take a look at the products that you can buy with cryptocurrencies.

Car

You’ve probably heard the news that a Tesla electric car can be bought for bitcoins. Similarly, if you live in Europe, you can buy a BMW or Mercedes through third-party websites. It is expected that many brands will open their doors to this payment method in the near future.

When performing these transactions, it is useful to check the address and the amount you are sending over and over again. Because many Tesla customers, especially those living in America, could not get their cars and lost their investments due to the wrong amount or delivery to the wrong address.

Furniture

Fancy furniture store, popular in New York, sells only online. In an effort to provide some convenience for its customers, the company has already managed to add Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash options to its payment methods.

There are furniture stores in different parts of the world where you can shop with bitcoins and other altcoins. However, many do not accept bitcoin payments directly. Instead, it allows you to convert your cryptocurrency into gift cards or store coupons.

Meal

When you go to a pizzeria in America, you cannot use bitcoins as if you were paying with a credit card. However, you can transfer some of your cryptocurrency to Domino’s Pizza through an app like Lightning Pizza. Then you can order as many as you want.

Things are a little better in the fast food world. For example, restaurants like Subway have announced that they already accept Bitcoin payments. The number of enterprises participating in this trend continues to increase every day.

Sock

You can also use your crypto account to keep your feet warm. MtSocks has also added bitcoin to its payment methods. However, if you are going to use your investment only to buy socks, it would be beneficial to use the digital currency Unisocks Exchange. All you have to do is connect your digital wallet account and click the “Checkout” button.

Event tickets

Companies like Oakland A, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Dolphins allow you to pay not only in Bitcoin, but also in altcoins such as Ethereum and Litecoin. There are even some stimulating studies and various campaigns in this regard.

For example, they offer discounts at certain prices on sports tickets that you buy with cryptocurrency. Similarly, if you live in Manhattan, you can get discounted concert, theater, and movie tickets using the cryptocurrency payment option through companies like Blockparty.

Holiday Package

Several different airlines, especially CheapAir, now accept Bitcoin payments. Similarly, travel agencies such as Expedia allow you to book places using cryptocurrencies.

If you booked a trip to Vegas at a travel agency, you’re in luck. Because here bitcoin ATMs are available all over the city. Many hotels, such as Golden Gate, also allow you to pay directly from your cryptocurrency wallet.

Coffee

Thanks to Bact and several similar applications, you can buy coffee directly from Starbucks branches abroad using Bitcon or Bitcoin Cash. First of all, we are completing the transfer from your crypto money account to your account in the app. Then you can convert the amount transferred in the app to Starbucks cards.

Higher education

In 2014, King’s College in New York began accepting bitcoins as tuition fees. Then several different schools followed in the footsteps of this place and added the cryptocurrency option to their payment methods.

After many people started using this method for payment, institutions opened their doors to other payments within the school, especially for student loans. But remember, the value of Bitcoin can change in an instant. Depending on this, your payment to the school may increase or decrease.

Many people in our country consider cryptocurrencies as an investment tool. Not only bitcoin is growing, but also interest in altcoins. However, it is used as a payment method and also as an investment tool in various European countries after Japan and America.

In these countries, you can use cryptocurrencies for anything. Even if there is no direct payment option, you can perform these transactions using the app. You can buy a cup of coffee separately or use it when your company fulfills an international agreement.

What do you think about this subject? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments!