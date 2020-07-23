The most impressive photos of Kylie Jenner with her cars

Young businesswoman loves cars and constantly brags about them. Kylie Jenner is not only famous for being a successful businesswoman and celebrity, but also for having an amazing collection of cars .

Kylie’s fleet of cars, valued at approximately $ 14 million, regularly floods her Instagram account. The collection includes unique Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Lamborghini , to name a few.

Let’s take a look at some awesome photos of Kylie Jenner and her cars .

Rolls Royce vintage

Travis Scott gave Kylie a 1950s Rolls Royce on her 21st birthday. Kylie posted on Instagram the photo of the gift, “A blessed birthday, very grateful.”

Lamborghini Aventator

Kylie often posts pictures that match her daughter, sisters, friends, and sometimes even their cars. Including this Lamborghini Aventador and Mercedes G550.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Another gift from Travis Scott, at a cost of $ 1.4 million. The cheap nothing car was a gift after Stormi’s birth. With a V12 engine and gull-wing doors, it is one of the most striking cars in the Kylie collection.

Rolls Royce Ice Blue

This Rolls Royce in the Kylie collection has an estimated value of over $ 320,000. Its customization includes an elegant ice blue exterior. But it doesn’t stop there, the car has a shiny starry roof and a door with the “Kylie Jenner” nameplate.

Mercedes-Benz G550

Among Kylie’s car collection is a standout Mercedes G550 4X4. Often seen on their social media, it’s hard to ignore it. Her brilliant painting was the work of West Coast Customs. An equally orange set of 24-inch wheels completes the look.

Mercedes G63

This custom vehicle hit the market in 2016, reportedly for $ 145,000. Since she was 19 years old, Kylie has had several other luxury Mercedes.

Lamborghini Urus

This appears to be Kylie’s newest baby, and it appears to be the perfect “mommy car” with plenty of room and a roof rack. The price? Around $ 207,000 dollars.

It is unclear how often Kylie drives her cars, but one thing is for sure: She loves using them as accessories for her photos.

