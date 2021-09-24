The “most important iPhone in life” for Apple?

They say fall is apple season. The arrival of cooler, shorter days may bode well for Apple, which is entering a crucial quarter for the future of its iPhone, some experts believe. The iPhone 13 officially hitting stores today could at least one of them be “the most important iPhone in life” for the California company.

In any case, that is what US analyst and IT mobility specialist Horace Dediu has said. Beyond the purely material and aesthetic improvements, he believes that the improvements on the side of applications and taking photos and videos put forward by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are what really defines the new device – and what is likely to influence how the phones of its competitors will be sold in the future, whether they are Google, Samsung or others.

Spotlight on the photo

For example, the iPhone 13’s camera captures “much more than selfies, snapshots or 10-second video footage,” observes the analyst. Apple is putting the power of cinema in the hands of the public, he says. “The idea is not to replace professionals but to give amateurs the chance to see each other better. This camera is aimed at the new generation of influencers from YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok. Ordinary people with extraordinary means can do great things. ”

Apple’s approach with its iPhone 13 effectively sets the brand apart from its rivals. Its camera allows, among other things, to adjust the focus in a video to move it from one subject to another, as we often see on TV or in the movies. On trial, this feature turns out to be very effective and surprisingly fun.

The same goes for taking close-up images, a mode called “macro” among photography enthusiasts, which is exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro. Reserving this function for more expensive models will piss off more than one, because for once the “Pro” version of the iPhone is more appealing to the average user than the entry-level model.

Rather than playing elbow with telephoto lenses with the longest optical zoom, Apple is taking the opposite approach and capitalizing on its customers’ need to capture the very small details of objects very close to them. Above all, the Californian brand insists on these applications, rather than the technical details of its cameras, to attract buyers.

One can imagine the general public being more easily seduced by the possibility of playing Quentin Tarantino during Christmas evenings with the family than by the 12 megapixels of his photo sensor. Analysts already are.

Reduced price ?

At another time, Apple had a biannual strategy where the iPhone model sold in the second year inherited the letter “S” to distinguish it from the model of the previous year. The iPhone 13 doesn’t qualify for it, but it might as well have been called iPhone 12S.

However, it is not the buyers of an iPhone 12 that are targeted by Apple with the iPhone 13. Nor any of the owners of an iPhone with a “wall to wall” screen like those marketed since the iPhone X in 2017. .

Apple customers are numerous, with 2 billion iPhones sold to date and those still in operation account for 26% of the global wireless market. The Credit Suisse firm calculates that 975 million of them have in their hands a model that is at least three and a half years old – think iPhone 8 or older – and those are in Cupertino’s sights.

To seduce them, there is obviously the technical sheet to suit the newcomer. All its versions have the same processor. Their improved battery life is enough for a good day’s use in any case. Their screen doesn’t have the curve of some Android devices, but it’s quite bright and detailed.

Casually, Apple is including a one-year subscription to its Apple TV + service that includes the Ted Lasso series, which acts like a magnet to some stingy video-on-demand customers.

In addition, Apple has put in place financial incentives that could also become the norm in the wireless industry, according to analysts. People who swap their old iPhones for a new model will get a cashback that makes the $ 950 demanded for iPhone 13 ($ 1,400 for iPhone 13 Pro) a little less inaccessible.

Apple is also helping wireless service providers in this process, which offer financing and staggered payment solutions that continue to be very popular, despite the large monthly payment that this creates when you add it up to the price. not very affordable either for the mobile plan that comes with the device.

These measures have an effect on the used devices market, where the depreciation of the iPhone is lower than that of its main rivals,like the Samsung Galaxy S. The higher the prices, the happier the sellers and the less expensive the new models seem.

Because that is the problem with these state-of-the-art computing devices: each year they encourage a little more overconsumption. With its original offering, Apple simply does it a little better than others.