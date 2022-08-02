The Most Important Episodes of Uhura’s Star Trek

The innovative, multi-talented “Star Trek: The Original Series” actress Nichelle Nichols has passed away, but one huge part of her legacy lives on in the image of Lieutenant Uhura. Nichols first introduced Uhura to the screen in 1966, and she continued to appear in this role many decades later. Her performance was a groundbreaking portrayal of a black woman wielding power on television, which led to later “Star Trek” actors such as Whoopi Goldberg being inspired by Nichols to join the franchise.

Uhura’s acting also led Nichols to an active life. Martin Luther King Jr. once urged Nichols to stay on Star Trek when she was considering leaving to start a career on Broadway, but King was aware of the important work she was doing. Nichols later worked with NASA to help recruit more minority and female employees to the agency. Her work with NASA is described in detail in the 2019 documentary “A Woman on the Move.”

After Nichols’ performance as Lieutenant Uhura, the head of the communications department of the Enterprise spacecraft, there were two more important performances of this role; In J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek films, Zoe Saldana played Uhura, and in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Celia Rose Gooding took over the role. Although these later iterations gave Uhura more screen time and more character development than in the original series, Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura should not be overlooked. There were several episodes in the Original series in which Nichols dominated the screen and had a lasting impact on the world of television. Here are the most important episodes of Lieutenant Uhura’s Star Trek.

Season 1, Episode 1: The Trap for Men

In one of the first episodes of Star Trek, an alien shape-shifting creature ascended to the Enterprise. When the creature saw Uhura, it took on a new form and spoke to her in a different language, which the young Lieutenant Uhura happily recognized as Swahili. Uhura was a Kenyan woman who spoke several languages, which was not the image that was usually seen on screen in the 60s. Uhura’s full name was Nyota Uhura, her last name was a variation of the Swahili word “Uhuru”, so the lieutenant’s full name means “star freedom” in Swahili. This episode was about an alien being who had to change everything about himself in order to infiltrate a new society, so it was extremely important to see a character like Uhura, an educated black woman who was in touch with her cultural heritage and remained true to her personality.

Season 1, Episode 4: Naked Time

When the crew of the Enterprise was poisoned by a contagion that engulfed the entire ship, Lieutenant Sulu (George Takei) became a topless thug. Sulu tried to arrange a romantic performance for Uhura, grabbing her and declaring his intention to save the “beautiful girl”. In her iconic response, Uhura exclaimed, “Sorry, neither!” Uhura’s rejection of this outdated term with racist and misogynistic overtones was extremely important. The passion with which Nichols uttered this phrase shows that Uhura’s value as a character did not depend on the “fairness” of her skin or her status as a “girl” with its outdated meaning of chastity. This Uhura proved that female characters are worth more than the role of a damsel in distress.

Season 1, Episode 2: Charlie X

At the most exciting moment of the episode, Uhura serenaded her teammates with her angelic rendition of “Oh, On The Starship Enterprise” as Commander Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy, accompanied her on a Vulcan lute. Uhura’s musical abilities were a recurring character trait throughout the show, as she could often be found humming to herself at any moment. Her singing sometimes got her into trouble, for example, in the episode “Substitution”, where an alien erased her mind to learn more about music. Thanks to her love of music, Lieutenant Uhura has shown more than her role as a public relations director. She was also creative and playful, such as when teasing Spock in her song. Nichols began her career as a dancer and singer, and her natural talent in this scene led to an unsurpassed chemistry between Uhura and Spock, which expands in the Star Trek films when Spock Zachary Quinto, unlike Nimoy, entered into a romantic relationship with the lieutenant. The central plot of this episode was the alien Charlie, who discovered his first love and infatuation, but Uhura and Spock had the most romantic scene in the episode.

Season 2, Episode 4: Mirror, Mirror

When Kirk, McCoy, Scotty, and Uhura were sent to the mirror dimension, they encountered alternate versions of their teammates, including a particularly flirtatious Lieutenant Sulu. Uhura was assigned to distract Sulu while the captain carried out his plan. Uhura seduced Sulu on her own terms and then confidently rejected him.