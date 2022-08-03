The most fatal mistake of the X-Men was the closure of Xavier’s school

Warning: There are small spoilers ahead for A.X.E.: Judge Day #1.

With the Eternals’ brutal assault on mutants revealed in AXE: Judgment Day #1, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the X-Men should never have closed Xavier’s school, or at least should have reopened it on Krakoa. While it’s wonderful that the Quiet Council and other Krakoan leaders don’t want their citizens forced into military service, the Eternals’ attack on the X-Men shows they were too complacent.

The origins of the X-Men began as students of Charles Xavier’s secret school for Mutants, a school that expanded significantly during Grant Morrison’s tenure in the New X-Men to include a much larger number of students, some of whom were taught to fight like the X-Men, but all of them were taught to survive as mutants. The promise of the Krakoa utopia led to Xavier’s school not being reopened on Krakoa, an error in judgment that may have just claimed the lives of many mutants. Although the resurrection of mutants is now a staple of the X-Men, the whole point of the Eternals’ attack on Krakoa was to kill Five to try to deprive the mutants of immortality.

Back in X—Men #11 (2019) — Jonathan Hickman and Lainil Francis Yu – Cyclops discusses mutant training, stating that while he acknowledged the attempt to “create a serene and non-militaristic atmosphere”, the number of mutants training on Danger Island (the new “Danger Room”) “educates less than two percent” of the population of Krakoa. Since many Krakoan mutants have been found to have non-offensive abilities, he suggests that while not everyone needs to be able to use their powers aggressively, the Krakoan leaders can do “a little more” to prepare the Krakoan mutants for a future attack. . Fortunately, both the Kotati attack on Krakoa and the X Swords event did not entail the loss of many mutant lives, but it may have made the Quiet Council even more complacent, instead relying solely on famous mutant teams such as X-Force, Hellions and X-Men to protect Krakoa, they could prepare All mutants to defend their new home from the attack of the Eternals in AXE: Judgment Day #1, written by Kieron Gillen with art by Valerio Skiti and Marta Garcia.

While it is commendable that the leaders of Krakoa do not want to turn into a military state, this does not mean that they are not responsible for preparing mutant citizens for external attacks, which they knew would happen. The fact that mutants can be resurrected does not mean that their death is not traumatic, so every Krakoan should be well versed in how to use their abilities to protect themselves or others in the event of an attack. When Druig sends his armoured army of Eternals to distract Krakoa while the Knave of Knives kills Five, it becomes clear that the majority of the population of Krakoa does not know how to defend themselves and they are easily killed. While Xavier’s School and Jean Grey’s School had their own problems, using the Danger Room (of course, after the Danger entity was separated from it) was an important way of teaching new mutants how to use their abilities to ensure their safety. and the people of Krakoa have an entire island dedicated to its use as a danger room, which is clearly not being used properly by the people of Krakoa.

The Quiet Council and the X-Men were right not to force the inhabitants of Krakoa to study military affairs at Xavier’s School, but if the percentage of trained mutants on Krakoa rises from at least 2% to 8%, there is a chance that dozens of mutants could be saved in the rampage of the Eternals.