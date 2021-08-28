The Most Expensive Model of the iPhone 13 Series Could Exceed $2000!

iPhone 13 News: Apple will introduce the highly anticipated iPhone 13 series to users with an official launch in the next two weeks. A lot of new reports have emerged about the iPhone 13 recently. The most interesting reports about this smartphone series were about its pricing. According to the latest reports, the starting price of the iPhone 13 series will be 5499 Yuan ($850). However, the 1 TB model of the most powerful device in the series will go on sale for 14000 Yuan ($2163).

With what pricing will the iPhone 13 series go on sale?

For now, leaks show that the series will consist of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to the latest leaked report, the series;

iPhone 13 Mini: 4GB RAM

64GB Storage – 5499 Yuan ($850)

128GB Storage – 5999 Yuan ($927)

256GB Storage – 6799 Yuan ($1,051)

iPhone 13: 4GB of RAM

64GB Storage – 6299 Yuan ($973)

128GB Storage – 6799 Yuan ($1,051)

256GB Storage – 7599 Yuan ($1,174)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB of RAM

128GB Storage – 8499 Yuan ($1,313)

512GB Storage – 10499 Yuan ($1,622)

1TB Storage – 13299 Yuan ($2,055)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB RAM

128GB Storage – 9299 Yuan ($1,437)

512GB Storage – 11,299 Yuan ($1,746)

1TB Storage – 14099 Yuan ($2,179)

will be priced over. However, when the prices are compared to the iPhone 12 series, we see a $100 increase in all models. In addition, this is reflected in the prices, as the Pro and Pro Max series have a new variation of 1 TB.

What innovations will the new iPhone series come with?

Current reports suggest that the iPhone 13 series will come with a smaller notch. However, Apple will take a step with the notch for the first time since 2017. The reduction of the front notch, which users have been complaining about for a long time, will also increase the screen / body ratio. In addition, it seems likely that the device will look more aesthetically pleasing in terms of visual and design. The screen size will be the same as the previous generation. The new iPhone series will come with more color options than the previous series. For now, we know for sure that black, white, sunset gold and rose color will come. However, these colors were used in some iPhone models in the past. However, the company aims to increase the variety by offering some new color options.

The entire iPhone 13 series will come with the latest chipset, the Bionic A15, developed by the company. However, according to reports, this chipset will go through the 5 nm manufacturing process. However, it is estimated that a new 5 nm technology developed by TSMC will be used in production. This means better energy efficiency and increased 5G performance. It is also expected that the battery capacity will be increased in the new iPhone series.