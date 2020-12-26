The most emblematic places that the series presented to us

The overwhelming sense of purpose quickly faded thanks to reruns and streaming, ensuring the show’s popularity has endured, so much so that Ranker users voted Friends the best sitcom in television history.

It’s a huge claim, but not surprising when you consider the number of people who flocked to buy tickets for FriendsFest, which gave UK fans a chance to hang out at the show’s most distinctive venues, from the Monica’s apartment to Central Perk.

The apartments

All the indoor action for Friends was shot in a Los Angeles studio, but the building’s exterior is a real-life New York scene. The West Village at 90 Bedford Street, at the southeast corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street, is the building where both Monica’s home and Joey and Chandler’s apartment live.

The fountain

But as for the most iconic font on television, you won’t find it in New York. Although many people think that the one used in Friends is the Cherry Hill fountain in Central Park, and others claim that the Pulitzer Fountain in the Grand Army Plaza in Midtown West was the inspiration behind it, the fountain that actually stands out. used is located in Burbank, California on none other than the Warner Bros. Ranch.

The museum

The New York Museum of Prehistoric History where Ross works doesn’t actually exist, but the American Museum of Natural History does. In case you need a memory jog, this is where Ross and Rachel first do their writing, and so we don’t forget, it was the sandwich-door setting.

New York University

Eventually the paleontologist leaves the museum and becomes a professor at New York University in season six, lecturing and occasionally engaging with his students, which is not his smartest move.

The Moondance Diner

The 1950s-themed restaurant where Monica worked as a waitress was in fact a real Manhattan restaurant, and she also appeared in 2002’s Spider-Man and Sex and the City.

But in 2007, it leveled up and moved to Wyoming, finally closing its doors for good in 2012 after the couple who owned it couldn’t afford to keep running. Don’t forget you can still visit the place where it once was, in SoHo on 6th Avenue between Canal Street and Grand Street.



