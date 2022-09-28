The most durable Volvo EX90 and Volkswagen electric SUV ID. XTREME 1: here are all the cars presented this week

Another week has passed in the automotive world. So, which cars were unveiled last week? Here are the cars of the week…

Volkswagen ID. XTREME1

The first electric SUV Volkswagen ID. XTREME1 is presented. The SUV, which has a very good design, thanks to the 4×4 design, can be used in any conditions. The ID we will meet with in late 2023 or early 2024, the company said in a statement. XTREME1 has a power reserve of 200 kilometers.

Chevrolet Blazer

The Blazer all-electric sport utility vehicle was also among the bright stars of the week. Released as a 2024 model, the car is equipped with a pair of electric motors with a capacity of 557 horsepower and a torque of 879 Nm. With a stylish design, the infotainment screen in the car has a diagonal of 17.7 inches. Chevrolet Blazer will compete with Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Volvo EX90

Volvo also announced the EX90 SUV model, which will replace the XC90. The technical details and design of the car were not fully shown, but a very important statement was made about this SUV. According to Volvo, the EX90 will be the most reliable model the company has ever produced.

Mercedes AMG S63 S

The German automobile giant Mercedes-Benz introduced the AMG C63 S model of 2024, where it switched to a hybrid engine. The car, impeccable in its design, also charmed with its heavy-duty engine with a capacity of 671 horsepower and a torque of 1020 Nm. The only criticism of the car was that the hybrid engine offered a power reserve of 13 kilometers. However, according to Mercedes, this car was not created to save fuel.

Mitsubishi ASX

Mitsubishi has revised the ASX midsize SUV model for the European market. The ASX produced by Renault actually appeared as a version of the Renault Captur with a modified logo. Preferring a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 90 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque in the base model, Mitsubishi used a 1.6-liter hybrid engine with 160 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque in the neck-filled ASX.